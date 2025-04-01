Food health alert issued for Costco chicken product imported from Canada

Expand / Collapse search
By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert on Monday for a white chicken chili product imported from Canada and sold at Costco stores in the Pacific Northwest.

Allen Family Foods' "White Chicken Chili" with bell peppers, corn and white beans was shipped to select Costco stores in Idaho, Oregon and Washington, according to the FSIS notice.

The ready-to-eat meal was not presented for import reinspection, according to the FSIS.

But a recall wasn't requested as it is no longer available for purchase.

"There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products," the FSIS said. "Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider."

Allen Family Foods White Chicken Chili on a white background.

Allen Family Foods White Chicken Chili was imported from Canada and is no longer available at Costco stores in the U.S. (U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service)

Although the chicken chili is no longer being sold, the FSIS "is concerned that some product may [still] be in consumers' pantries."

The product was sold in 7-pound, 2-ounce cartons containing eight 14.3-ounce plastic tubs.

Homemade white chicken chili in a white bowl on a table.

The white chicken chili product (not pictured), imported from Canada, did not receive an import reinspection. (iStock)

Anyone who purchased the meal is urged not to eat it.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the FSIS said.

View of a Costco wholesale storefront in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, in 2023.

The ready-to-eat meal should be thrown away or returned to Costco if it's already in American homes, the FSIS said. (iStock)

The lot codes are E225077, E225079, E225080, E225081 and E225083 with "best before by dates" of March 2026.

Fox News Digital reached out to Allen Family Foods and Costco for comment.

