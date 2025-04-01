Type of Trader Joe's salad dressing recalled for 'labeling error' amid possible undeclared allergens

A salad dressing sold at Trader Joe's locations in 17 states and Washington, D.C., has been recalled because of a "labeling error."

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) made the announcement about the recall on Monday.

The 12-ounce bottles of Trader Joe's Hot Honey Mustard Dressing may contain allergens, including peanut, sesame, soy and wheat, that aren't indicated on the label, according to the FDA recall notice.

These bottles were sold at Trader Joe's locations in Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, North Carolina, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia, in addition to Washington, D.C.

The recalled salad dressing bottles have a product code of 80152.

They have a use-by date of May 27.

California-based Fresh Creative Foods, which produced the salad dressing under the Trader Joe's brand, issued the voluntary recall on Sunday.

"Customers who purchased this product may take it back to Trader Joe's for a full refund or discard the item," according to the recall notice.

The recall is the third for Trader Joe's products since February, as FOX Business has previously reported.

Trader Joe's announced earlier in March that glass containers of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Natural Mineral Water sold in 12 states might shatter.

That followed a February announcement that the Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowl frozen meals might contain plastic in them.

Fox News Digital reached out to Trader Joe's for further comment.