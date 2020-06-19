Father's Day feast: Guy Fieri's recipe for tequila-marinated chimichurri steak

Aside from their shared love of blonde highlights (and, presumably, the music of Chickenfoot), Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar both have a deep love of fine spirits and fine cuisine.

To that end, Fieri and Hagar — who have previously collaborated on a tequila for Hagar’s line of spirits — are now offering up their ideas for a perfect Father’s Day feast, which of course involves a tequila-based cocktail and tequila-marinated steak.

In honor of dads everywhere, Fieri and Hagar’s Santo Spirits brand is also hosting a “Rockin’ Santo Dad Giveaway,” where they will award two lucky winners with one of two dad-approved prizes: an electric guitar signed by Hagar, or a chef’s knife signed by Fieri. (Entries will be accepted until 12 p.m. PST on June 21.) Winners will be selected via a random drawing at a later date.

In the meantime, and just in case you don’t win your father a guitar signed by the famously fast-driving former singer of Van Halen, it’s a good idea to have a backup plan — and steak with booze is the perfect choice.

Check out Fieri and Hagar’s top ideas for Father’s Day drinks and dinner below. And if your father is more of a sur-and-turf guy, try your hand at Fieri's recipe for bacon-wrapped shrimp, too.

Fiery Fieri

Ingredients:

2 ounces Santo Tequila Blanco

1 ounce agave nectar

1.5 ounces fresh-squeezed lime juice

0.5 ounces Guy Fieri Brown Sugar Bourbon BBQ Sauce, or BBQ sauce of choice

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Chipotle chili sugar, for rimming the glass

Build Procedures:

Rim a 10-ounce glass with chipotle chili sugar blend, fill with ice and set aside. Fill mixing glass two-thirds of the way with ice and add tequila, agave nectar, lime juice, BBQ sauce, and Angostura bitters. Cap mixing glass with shaker tin and shake vigorously for 10-15 seconds. Strain contents from shaker tin into rimmed 10-ounce glass and serve.

Chimichurri Skirt Steak

Prep Time: 30 minutes



Ingredients for the steak:

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon cilantro, chopped

2 tablespoons olive oil

3 tablespoons Santo Tequila Blanco

1 tablespoon lemon juice, fresh squeezed

1 tablespoon lime juice, fresh squeezed

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper, freshly ground

1.5 pounds skirt steak, trimmed

Ingredients for Chimichurri Sauce:

1 tablespoons cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoons parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon chives, chopped

2 tablespoons yellow onion, minced

1 tablespoon red pepper, small dice

1 tablespoon garlic, minced

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

½ teaspoon cumin

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 Tbsp – Pasilla Peppers, Dried

2 Tbsp – Extra Virgin Olive Oil

For the Steak:

Combine all ingredients and marinate the steak for at least 2 hours.

Heat a charcoal grill on high heat and cook the steak for approximately 4 minutes on each side, less if the steak is thin.

Remove from the grill and let rest for 5 to 10 minutes. Slice on the bias and against the grain into ¼-inch pieces.

Lay the steak slices on a platter and top with the chimichurri sauce.

For the Chimichurri Sauce:

Combine all the ingredients in the food processor and pulse to create a coarse sauce. Set aside for 2 hours to allow the flavors to develop.

