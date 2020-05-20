Get grilling: Guy Fieri's bacon-wrapped shrimp with chipotle BBQ sauce

What do Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar like to do when they hang out? Drink tequila and eat shrimp, apparently.

Fieri and Hagar, who previously collaborated on a tequila for Hagar’s line of spirits, have joined forces once again to offer their suggestions for our Memorial Day cookouts, assuming we’re still planning on having them.

In honor of the upcoming holiday, Fieri shared one of his go-to grilling recipes for Bacon-Wrapped Chipotle BBQ Shrimp, featuring “festive, easy-to-find ingredients” from your local supermarket. And although he didn’t say it, we’re pretty certain they’d pair nicely with the vertical nacho tower he debuted during his “Nacho Average Showdown” with Bill Murray on Friday.

And of course, since this is Fieri and Hagar, they couldn’t refrain from recommending a watermelon/cucumber cocktail made with their very own Santo Tequila Blanco. Surprisingly, though, Fieri's shrimp recipe contains no tequila.

If you’ve already got your cocktails covered, however, you can skip right ahead to the main course. Here’s how to make Fieri's grilled bacon-wrapped shrimp:

Bacon-Wrapped Chipotle BBQ Shrimp

Prep Time: 50 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes



Ingredients:

8 ounces bacon

20 shrimp, 21/25 count, peeled and deveined

½ cup BBQ sauce

¼ cup canola oil

3 tablespoons chipotle in adobo

3 tablespoons lemon juice

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon red chili flakes

¼ teaspoon black pepper, fresh ground

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper, ground

Directions