Fall off the bone ribs that don't require a smoker: Try the recipe
These Fall Off the Bone BBQ Ribs are perfect for any time of year
There’s no phrase more delicious-sounding than "fall off the bone."
It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, ribs are always in season. Whether it’s a bright summer day or a chilly fall evening, ribs will always fit on the menu.
This recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits by Debi Morgan uses a dry rub to add the perfect amount of flavor. It’s also a great alternative for people that don’t have smokers, as these can be cooked right in the oven.
INGREDIENTS
PORK
- 1 (4 lb.) rack baby back ribs
DRY RUB INGREDIENTS
- 1 tablespoon. steak seasoning (ad)
- 1 tablespoon. burger seasoning (ad)
- 1 tablespoon. jerk seasoning (ad)
- 1 tablespoon. onion powder
- 1 tablespoon. garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon. paprika
- ¼ cup brown sugar
SAUCE
- 1 cup Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce (ad)
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Dry the slab of ribs off with a paper towel.
- Mix the dry rub ingredients together in a bowl.
- Place the ribs on a long sheet of aluminum foil.
- Generously slather the dry rub on both sides of the pork and rub it into the meat.
- Wrap the ribs completely in foil.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours, then reduce heat to 275 and cook for 2 additional hours.
- Take out of oven, open foil and brush or pour on your favorite barbecue sauce.
- Let ribs rest for 15 minutes, then cut beside each bone to serve.