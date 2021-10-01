Fall off the bone ribs that don't require a smoker: Try the recipe

There’s no phrase more delicious-sounding than "fall off the bone."

It doesn’t matter what time of year it is, ribs are always in season. Whether it’s a bright summer day or a chilly fall evening, ribs will always fit on the menu.

This recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits by Debi Morgan uses a dry rub to add the perfect amount of flavor. It’s also a great alternative for people that don’t have smokers, as these can be cooked right in the oven.

INGREDIENTS

PORK

1 (4 lb.) rack baby back ribs

DRY RUB INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon. steak seasoning (ad)

1 tablespoon. burger seasoning (ad)

1 tablespoon. jerk seasoning (ad)

1 tablespoon. onion powder

1 tablespoon. garlic powder

1 tablespoon. paprika

¼ cup brown sugar

SAUCE

1 cup Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce (ad)

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Dry the slab of ribs off with a paper towel. Mix the dry rub ingredients together in a bowl. Place the ribs on a long sheet of aluminum foil. Generously slather the dry rub on both sides of the pork and rub it into the meat. Wrap the ribs completely in foil. Bake at 350 degrees for 2 hours, then reduce heat to 275 and cook for 2 additional hours. Take out of oven, open foil and brush or pour on your favorite barbecue sauce. Let ribs rest for 15 minutes, then cut beside each bone to serve.

