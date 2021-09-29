White corn chicken chili makes NFL game day special: Try the recipe

This might be a good weekend to mix things up.

While chili is a staple of Super Bowl parties, this unique recipe from Southern food blog Quiche My Grits is a good way to turn a regular game day into a memorable one.

White corn chicken chili combines shredded chicken, cilantro and spices to create a classic southwestern flavored dish. According to Debi Morgan, creator of Quiche My Grits, this recipe only takes about 30 minutes to cook, despite having a long list of ingredients.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon. butter

1 medium onion, diced

4 sweet yellow mini peppers, diced

1 tablespoon. minced garlic

¼ teaspoon. turmeric

¼ teaspoon. paprika

2 teaspoon. ground cumin

2 cups shredded cooked chicken (rotisserie works well)

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

32 ounces chicken broth (can use low sodium)

2 cans (15 oz) northern white beans, drained

1 can (15 oz) white corn, drained

8 ounces shredded gouda cheese

2 tablespoon cornstarch mixed with 2 tablespoon water

1//2 cup heavy whipping cream

lime, tortilla chips, cheese, and green onions for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Sauté onion and sweet pepper in butter in large dutch oven.

2. Add minced garlic and stir in turmeric, cumin and paprika.

3. Mix in shredded chicken and cilantro.

4. Add chicken broth, beans and corn.

5. Simmer for 15 minutes, then turn heat up to medium.

6. Add gouda cheese and stir until melted.

7. Mix cornstarch with water and pour into pot. Stir over medium heat until thickened.

8. Take chili off of heat and add heavy cream. Mix well before serving.

9. Garnish with extra cheese, mini peppers, cilantro and tortilla chips if desired.