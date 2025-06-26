Want to eat like the Founding Fathers this July 4th? How to incorporate their favorite foods into your holiday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Grilling hot dogs and hamburgers on the Fourth of July holiday is the epitome of eating like an American — but have you ever wondered how to eat like a Founding Father?

In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Michael Politz, founder of Food & Beverage Magazine, revealed the Founders' favorite dishes – and how to incorporate them into your Independence Day feast.

George Washington's favorite foods included hoecakes, cherries and fish, along with hazelnuts, hickory nuts and walnuts, Politz said.

To indulge, the American Cincinnatus enjoyed Madeira wine.

"Washington preferred simple, hearty meals, often featuring local fish from his own fisheries, plantation-grown fruits and vegetables," Politz shared.

"He was especially fond of hoecakes – soft, cornmeal griddle cakes – eaten daily for breakfast with butter and honey, partly due to his dental issues."

Another Virginian, Thomas Jefferson, enjoyed such favorite foods as peas, fresh vegetables and French cuisine in general.

"Jefferson was a passionate gardener, growing over 250 types of produce at Monticello," Politz noted.

"He often used meat 'as a condiment to the vegetables which constitute my principal diet.'"

"Rumor has it Ben Franklin had a soft spot for turtle soup, a Philadelphia staple of the era."

"Jefferson is credited with popularizing macaroni and cheese, french fries and ice cream in America."

Farther north in Pennsylvania, Benjamin Franklin's favorite foods included oysters, turkey, cranberries, almonds and Indian corn.

The Boston-born Philadelphian also had a bit of a sweet tooth, enjoying apple tarts and maple syrup.

Politz described Franklin as an early "locavore," which refers to a person who only eats food grown in a local area.

"He advocated for Native American foods and introducing new ingredients like rhubarb and kale to the colonies," the history buff said. "He even published a recipe for tofu in 1770 and helped popularize potatoes while in France."

"And rumor has it Ben Franklin had a soft spot for turtle soup, a Philadelphia staple of the era," Politz added.

As a born-and-bred New England resident, John Adams drank hard cider daily and enjoyed apple pandowdy, a cobber-like dessert, along with Indian pudding.

He also feasted on New England boiled dinners, which were primarily made with corned beef with root vegetables.

"Adams' diet reflected New England's apple-rich agriculture and cold climate, favoring root vegetables and preserved meats," Politz said. "His wife Abigail made apple pandowdy, a rustic favorite."

All of their geographies contributed to their palates. In the Mid-Atlantic, Washington and Jefferson enjoyed abundant access to fish and shellfish while also having extensive gardens and orchards, Politz said.

"Recreating these historic dishes isn't just a culinary exercise – it's a way to connect with the roots of American hospitality and storytelling."

In New England, Politz said, the cold climate "favored root vegetables, apples and preserved meats. Dishes like boiled dinners and apple desserts reflected the region's agricultural realities."

Want to cook like a Founding Father?

Politz has modernized some colonial classics to fit the kitchen of just about anyone.

But, he said, many Americans are eating like the Founding Fathers on Independence Day by default.

For example, Thomas Jefferson enjoyed creamy baked macaroni and cheese. Jefferson and Washington also devoured ice cream, Politz said.

"Jefferson wrote the first American [ice cream] recipe and Washington spent a fortune on it," the hospitality expert said. "[Hosts can] offer classic vanilla or experiment with period flavors."

But Politz noted that the recipes aren't only an opportunity to impress house guests but a way to appreciate American heritage.

"Recreating these historic dishes isn't just a culinary exercise – it's a way to connect with the roots of American hospitality and storytelling," Politz said.

"These recipes offer opportunities for menu innovation, seasonal specials and educational dining experiences that resonate with guests seeking authenticity and a sense of history."

George Washington's Hoecakes

This recipe is a "simple, gluten-free cornmeal pancake," according to Politz.

He said to serve it with butter and honey for a historic breakfast or brunch item.

Ingredients

2 cups cornmeal

1 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

Boiling water (enough to make a thick batter)

Butter or lard for frying

Honey or syrup for serving

Directions

1. Mix cornmeal, salt and sugar in a bowl.

2. Add boiling water gradually, stirring, until you have a thick batter.

3. Heat butter or lard in a skillet or griddle.

4. Drop spoonfuls of batter onto the hot surface; flatten slightly.

5. Fry until golden on both sides.

6. Serve hot, drizzled with honey or syrup.

John Adams' Apple Pandowdy

Politz described a pandowdy as a "rustic apple dessert, ideal for fall menus or as a farm-to-table special."

Ingredients

8 medium baking apples (e.g., Granny Smith), peeled and cut into chunks

½ cup maple syrup

¾ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 tablespoon lemon juice + 2 teaspoons for apples

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ginger

¼ tsp salt

½ cup butter, cubed

2 pie crusts (store-bought or homemade)

2 tablespoons milk

2 tablespoons sugar + ½ teaspoon cinnamon for topping

½ cup maple syrup (for finishing)

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

2. Toss peeled, chopped apples with 2 teaspoons lemon juice.

3. In a large bowl, mix maple syrup, brown sugar, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, cornstarch, vanilla, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger and salt. Add apples and coat well.

4. Line a baking dish with one pie crust, pressing up the sides.

5. Pour in apple mixture; dot with butter.

6. Top with second crust; tuck edges in. Cut vents in the top.

7. Brush with milk; sprinkle with cinnamon + sugar.

8. Bake 35–40 minutes until golden and bubbly.

9. Remove from oven, break the crust into pieces and gently press into the apples.

10. Drizzle with ½ cup maple syrup and let sit 30 minutes before serving.

11. Serve warm, ideally with vanilla ice cream or whipped cream.

Classic 18th Century Mushroom Catchup

The Founding Fathers, along with most early Americans, enjoyed a sauce called mushroom catchup, a precursor to modern ketchup, Politz said.

The shelf-stable sauce was considered a pantry essential in colonial times. It dates back to 17th century British and Chinese sauces.

"This dark, earthy and intensely flavorful sauce was prized for its ability to add depth and complexity to meats, stews and vegetables, much like Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce today," Politz said.

Ingredients

2 pounds fresh mushrooms (brown or white)

A couple spoonfuls of salt

2 bay leaves

1 chopped onion

Zest of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon finely grated horseradish

¼ teaspoon cloves

Pinch of cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon allspice

½ cup apple cider vinegar

Directions

1. Chop mushrooms and mix with salt and bay leaves. Let sit overnight to draw out the juices.

2. Add onion, lemon zest, horseradish, cloves, cayenne, allspice and vinegar.

3. Cook the mixture for 15–20 minutes.

4. Cool, then strain through cheesecloth, squeezing out as much liquid as possible.

5. Save the solids as a seasoning; bottle the liquid catchup for use as a condiment.

These recipes are owned by Michael Politz and were shared with Fox News Digital.