Breakfast key to meeting daily fiber needs amid American 'health crisis'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans aren't getting enough fiber in their diets – and it's posing a "health crisis," according to a dietitian.

New York-based registered dietitian Tanya Zuckerbrot, founder of the F-Factor Diet, which focuses on fiber-rich nutrition to lose weight, appeared on "Fox & Friends" on Friday morning to reveal a simple way to satisfy the daily recommended intake with just one meal.

"The average American is not getting enough fiber because the American diet is filled with processed and refined foods," Zuckerbrot said.

SIMPLE WAYS TO INCREASE FIBER IN YOUR DIET AND WHY IT'S SO IMPORTANT

It's that "loss of whole foods in our diet that has led to an absence of fiber," she said.

The loss of fiber has contributed to increased weight gain, cardiovascular disease and diabetes, Zuckerbrot said.

"So, a high-fiber diet is about weight management, health and longevity," she noted.

The recommended amount of dietary fiber is 14 grams for every 1,000 calories per day, which equates to about 25 grams for women and 38 grams for men, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

But average Americans are getting half of what they need, Zuckerbrot said.

BREAKFAST SHOULD BE YOUR BIGGEST MEAL OF THE DAY, HERE'S THE LATEST INSIGHT ON WHY

"If you are aiming to get more fiber in your diet, you cannot skip breakfast," she said. "Most breakfast foods are loaded with fiber – and if you wait until later in the day, it's going to be very hard to catch up."

One breakfast staple is cereal, though an average flake contains just a gram of fiber, Zuckerbrot said.

"Instead, look for a fiber cereal that has upwards of 8 grams," she said.

When adding fruit to cereal, consider berries over bananas.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

A banana has just one gram of fiber, while a bowl of mixed berries offers about 8 grams, Zuckerbrot said.

If you're having a protein-hearty breakfast like eggs or yogurt, think about adding cruciferous vegetables as some fiber boosters.

Eggs are often paired with bagels or toast. However, there's only 1 gram of fiber in a regular bagel and white bread, Zuckerbrot said.

"But because fiber is having a moment, there are so many brands now making high-fiber alternatives," she pointed out.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Traditional whole wheat bread has 5 grams of fiber, Zuckerbrot said.

She also showed an example of a bagel that contained 34 grams of fiber.

"You're going to meet your entire fiber needs with just one food," she said.

Next time you're thinking about breakfast, don't forget the fiber: That's the overall message.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These are very inexpensive, readily available solutions to help people get more fiber in their diet," Zuckerbrot said.