Dunkin' adding avocado toast, grilled cheeses to spring menu

Dunkin' is hungry for your lunch business.

The coffee chain is strolling into spring in a savory way, adding avocado toast and two varieties of grilled cheese to its seasonal menu.

Dunkin’ announced the new menu items Wednesday, teasing the toasty bites as a quick way to fuel up for brunch or lunch on the go. Both items are available now, with the launch of the chain’s full spring menu.

For $2.99, a far cry away from sky-high prices that some restaurants infamously charge for the toast, customers can dig into creamy avocado spread on sourdough bread, garnished with everything bagel seasoning. Though to-go avocado toast sure sounds like it could get messy, Dunkin’ apparently has it all figured out, serving the fare in a "special portable box" for easy transport.

"Dunkin’s new Avocado Toast is the definition of quality delivered at the speed of Dunkin’," Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing and culinary, said in a news release. "With simple ingredients at an affordable price, Dunkin’s Avocado Toast is the latest feel good addition to our evolving menu."

The trendy toast is joined by two varieties of grilled cheese on sourdough bread — one served with ham, and one without. The Grilled Cheese Melt includes white cheddar and American cheeses, while the Grilled Cheese Melt with Ham adds black forest ham.

Springing into warmer weather, Dunkin' has also added an Irish Creme Flavored Coffee, Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, Chocolate Stout Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and the Charli Cold Foam, named after teenage TikTok star Charli D’Amelio.

Dunkin' is also doubling down on meeting the matcha market this spring, adding a new Matcha Topped Donut and Blueberry Matcha Latte to menus today. The drink is avaliable in hot and iced versions.