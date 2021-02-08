Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Coffee
Published

Dunkin' employee sends knife-wielding robber fleeing after running to kitchen, grabbing bigger knife

“Crocodile” Dundee would be proud

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
close
Coffee Origins: A papal decision and an infamous tea partyVideo

Coffee Origins: A papal decision and an infamous tea party

A look at the origins of coffee and how it became the pervasive drink it is today. Owner of Sweetleaf Coffee in New York City Richard Nieto takes Fox News through the dramatic history of coffee

An employee of a Dunkin’ in Brooklyn reportedly managed to scare off a knife-wielding robber by walking back into the coffee shop’s kitchen and grabbing an even bigger, more intimidating knife.

The incident took place Saturday at around 10:30 a.m., when the would-be robber walked into the Dunkin’ and asked for a free coffee, before whipping out a knife and demanding all the cash in the register, police told The New York Post.

Instead of obliging the armed robber’s request, the employee — who told the Post he wished to remain anonymous — went to look for a weapon of his own.

Instead of obliging the armed robber’s request, the employee — who told the Post he wished to remain anonymous — went to look for a weapon of his own. (Google)

Instead of obliging the armed robber’s request, the employee — who wished to remain anonymous — said his little sister (also a staffer at the Dunkin’ location) called police while he went to look for a weapon of his own.

"I turned, went to the kitchen and got a bigger knife," he told the Post.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Police say surveillance footage subsequently shows the suspect fleeing from the Dunkin’ and taking off in a Nissan Pathfinder. Authorities have not released the footage publicly, but it’s not entirely unlikely that the scene would have played out thusly:

A representative for Dunkin’ did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Coincidentally, Saturday’s incident marks the second time a Dunkin’ staffer was forced to fend off a knife-wielding suspect in recent months. In December, a worker at a Georgia location was stabbed by a customer who reportedly grew angry after learning the shop was out of his preferred doughnut.