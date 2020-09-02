TikTok star Charli D'Amelio gets Dunkin' drink named after her

On Wednesday, 16-year-old TikTok star Charli D'Amelio ventured through a Dunkin’ drive-thru to grab herself a drink that the doughnut-and-coffee chain has made in her honor.

“The Charli” joined Dunkin’s menu nationwide on Wednesday and is reportedly based on D’Amelio’s go-to coffee order – a cold brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl. The partnership, which may come as a surprise to some, came into fruition because of D’Amelio’s “self-professed love for Dunkin',” the chain’s press release states.

D’Amelio hinted at the drink’s launch to her 27.8 million followers on Tuesday with a post showing her holding a cup of Dunkin’ coffee. She captioned the photo, “rumors are swirling… teehee ~ 9.2.20.”

By Wednesday, she posted a video ad of herself ordering “The Charli” for the first time on her Instagram Story and TikTok account while she was in a Dunkin’ drive-thru. And as an influencer, of course, her trip wasn’t complete with a Dunkin’-branded face mask and an orange outfit that matches the company’s logo.

In a separate post to her main Instagram feed, D’Amelio wrote, “DREAMS DO COME TRUEEE!! can’t believe ‘The Charli’ is on the @dunkin menu --my fave--a medium cold brew with whole milk and caramel swirl. get it on the Dunkin’ app!! link in bio.”

The partnership seems like it could be a serious win for Dunkin’ considering D’Amelio is TikTok’s most-followed star. As of Sept. 2, she has more than 84.1 million followers and 6.3 billion likes. And this doesn’t include the several millions of followers she has on other platforms such as Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

"Everyone knows that Charli runs on Dunkin', and now Dunkin' runs on Charli," said Dunkin’s Drayton Martin, a vice president of brand stewardship. "This is the partnership fans have been rooting for since Charli first danced onto TikTok with her Dunkin' cold brew in hand. Charli is one of our biggest fans and the feeling is mutual. We're thrilled to finally make it official and make it easy for people to run on Dunkin' just like Charli."

The donut and coffee chain is also using D’Amelio’s likeness in photo ads the company has released showing the young influencer pretending to order the drink at a Los Angeles location and going behind the counter to make her own coffee.

