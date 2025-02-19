Dietitian shares 3 simple eggless breakfast recipes as egg prices soar

Eggs are in high demand — and at a high price.

As the supply of the breakfast staple dwindles, some are seeking egg alternatives.

Registered dietitian Melanie Marcus, nutrition, wellness and communications manager at Dole Food Company in Charlotte, North Carolina, shared a few simple recipes that don’t include eggs.

"These recipes aren't just more affordable than traditional egg dishes are right now because of high egg prices – they're also easy and healthy, which are two essentials for me," she told Fox News Digital.

"You can find tofu, flax seed, canned chickpeas and bananas in just about every supermarket, and you don't need to be a gourmet chef to create something amazing."

Here are three eggless recipes recommended by Marcus.

Protein-packed breakfast tacos

Ingredients

1 tablespoon avocado oil

½ large sweet potato, peeled and finely chopped

1 Triple Quinoa & Kale Salad recipe

1 package (14 ounces) firm tofu, patted dry and chopped

½ medium red bell pepper, finely chopped

¼ cup hot sauce plus additional for serving

12 (6-inch) thin white corn tortillas

1 jalapeño pepper, thinly sliced

½ cup roasted unsalted pepitas

2 limes, cut into wedges

Directions

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat.

2. Add sweet potato; cover and cook 10 minutes or until golden brown and tender, stirring occasionally.

3. Add salad, tofu and bell pepper; cover and cook 8 minutes or until vegetables are tender, stirring occasionally.

4. Stir in hot sauce; remove from heat. Makes about 6½ cups.

5. Stack tortillas on microwave-safe plate between two damp paper towels; heat in microwave oven on high for 30 seconds or until warm.

6. Fill tortillas with sweet potato mixture; top with jalapeño and pepitas.

7. Serve with lime wedges and additional hot sauce.

Mini banana pancake bites

Ingredients

¼ cup chopped mango

2 tablespoons raw cane sugar

¼ cup chopped strawberries

4 ripe bananas, peeled and cut crosswise into ½-inch pieces

1 cup protein pancake and waffle mix

2 tablespoons natural buttery spread with olive oil, melted

Nonstick cooking spray

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 300°F; line a rimmed baking pan with parchment paper.

2. Heat mango, 1 tablespoon sugar and ¼ cup water to a simmer in a small saucepan over medium heat; reduce heat to low and cook 4 minutes or until mango is very soft, stirring occasionally.

3. Transfer mango mixture to a blender; purée on high until smooth. Makes about 3 tablespoons.

4. Heat strawberries, remaining 1 tablespoon sugar and ¼ cup water to a simmer in same small saucepan over medium heat; reduce heat to low and cook 4 minutes or until strawberries are very soft, stirring occasionally.

5. Transfer strawberry mixture to a blender; purée on high until smooth. Makes about 3 tablespoons.

6. Whisk pancake and waffle mix, buttery spread and ¾ cup water in a medium bowl.

7. Preheat large non-stick skillet over medium heat; spray with cooking spray.

8. In two batches, dip bananas in batter to coat, allowing excess to drip off; place in skillet and cook 4 minutes or until tops and bottoms are golden brown, turning once.

9. Stand bananas upright and cook for 1 minute, turning to brown all sides.

10. Transfer to prepared pan; keep warm in oven while cooking remaining batch. Makes about 40 bites.

11. Serve pancake bites with mango and strawberry mixtures for dipping.

Eggless banana muffin recipe with flax

Ingredients

4 tbsp grounded flax seed

4 tbsp warm water

1 cup whole wheat flour

3/4 cup white flour

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp kosher salt

2/3 cup 1% milk

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/3 cup neutral oil

1 tsp vanilla

1 cup mashed banana

1/2 cup chocolate chips or other optional mix-ins

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350F.

2. Prepare your muffin pan by lining with paper liners. If you don't have muffin cups, spray the muffin tray with non-stick spray.

3. Combine all dry ingredients in a large bowl. Combine all wet ingredients in another bowl.

4. Add half the dry ingredients to the wet and mix until combined. Add the remaining dry ingredients. Once combined, add your optional mix-ins.

5. Pour batter into prepared muffin tin with an ice cream scoop or 1/3-cup measuring cup to ensure they're all the same size.

6. Add any optional mix-ins to the top of the muffins, or skip mixing them in and just add a few for interest on top.

7. Slide the tray onto the center rack of the preheated oven and set timer for 20 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

8. Let them cool down on a wire rack and store in the fridge in an airtight container for up to a week.

These recipes are owned by Melanie Marcus and were shared with Fox News Digital.