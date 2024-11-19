5 simple ways to enjoy watercress, the healthiest vegetable of all

Eating vegetables is a proven health-booster, but incorporating them into daily diets can sometimes be a challenge.

Watercress, a cruciferous vegetable, has been deemed the healthiest veggie by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Serena Poon, a certified nutritionist and celebrity longevity advisor in Los Angeles, shared with Fox News Digital how watercress has "remarkable levels" of vitamins K, A, C and B, as well as magnesium, calcium and potassium.

The vegetable has a variety of other benefits, including support for heart and skin health, detoxification, hormone balance and cancer risk reduction.

Just one to two cups of watercress per day can provide a "robust dose" of these health benefits, according to the nutritionist.

"Remember, true wellness is about nourishing your body with a variety of foods that support you at every level, and watercress is a potent ally in that journey," she said.

So, what are some healthy yet delicious ways to work watercress into your diet?

1. Toss a salad

Poon first recommended enjoying the peppery and slightly tangy flavors of watercress as the base in fresh salads.

A simple way to enjoy the leafy veggie is to toss it with olive oil, lemon juice and a sprinkle of sea salt as a side or garnish instead of a whole salad, she suggested.

2. Steep some tea

Watercress tea can be made by steeping a handful of watercress leaves in hot water with a few slices of ginger and lemon.

Poon described the tea as a gentle, detoxifying and warming "mineral-rich drink with a mild, peppery taste."

"This is a great option if you’re looking to boost hydration and immune support with a little herbal twist," she said.

3. Blend a smoothie

For those who enjoy smoothies, Poon suggested adding watercress to "take your blend to a new level."

Watercress adds a little bit of peppery spice, which balances out the sweetness of the fruit and provides an "extra dose of antioxidants," she said.

4. Stir up some soup

Watercress can also be made into a nutrient-packed soup.

Blending fresh watercress with vegetable broth, sautéed onions, and some potato or cauliflower will create a "creamy, comforting soup," Poon noted.

The nutritionist suggested adding coconut milk for dairy-free creaminess, or a sprinkle of seeds and herbs on top to add texture.

5. Make some pesto

Swapping out basil for watercress in a batch of pesto can be a major nutrient booster, while introducing some new flavors.

Poon instructed home chefs to blend watercress with garlic, nuts (such as walnuts or pine nuts), olive oil and some nutritional yeast to form a "plant-based" pesto.