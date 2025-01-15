Egg prices soar: 6 suitable food substitutes to consider

Millions of Americans already on tight grocery budgets are scrambling as food prices of household basics such as eggs continue to inch higher and higher.

Egg prices rose 3.2% in Dec. 2024 and are up 36.8% compared with a year ago amid a bird flu outbreak that has impacted production, FOX Business reported this week.

If the cost of eggs is pricing you out, Fox New Digital asked a food expert for some egg alternatives that won't break the budget.

Consider these actionable substitute ideas.

1. Pick another protein

If you generally start your day with eggs, try another protein for a change.

"Greek yogurt is a great high-protein option," Carol Holland, a registered dietitian with JM Nutrition in Ontario, Canada, told Fox News Digital.

She suggested pairing it with fruit and a bit of granola for a balanced breakfast. Or create layers in the yogurt by adding berries and nuts.

2. Bake with seeds

When making dense baked goods such as muffins or brownies, use ¼ cup of fully mashed banana or smooth applesauce for each egg, Holland suggested.

"Banana especially will add a subtle sweetness to the final product, so this might not be the best choice for savory baking," she said.

Another method of skipping eggs while baking is to use flax or chia seeds.

"Mix one tablespoon of ground flaxseed or ground chia seed with three tablespoons of water," Holland said.

To get the desired consistency with these seeds, use a clean coffee grinder, then mix one tablespoon of ground seeds with three tablespoons of water to replace each egg.

"Let it sit for a few minutes, and it will form a thick gel that you can use instead of eggs," Holland noted.

Another way to bake these treats without eggs is to use yogurt or buttermilk.

"This will help replace the moisture in baking that eggs would have provided, and ¼ cup of either one will replace one egg in baked goods," said Holland.

3. Find egg substitutes for your fluffy favorites

If you're making pancakes, cupcakes or cake, consider using a starchy powder like arrowroot powder or cornstarch, Holland suggested.

Mix two tablespoons of the starch with three tablespoons of water to replace one egg, she said.

"This will also act as a thickening agent in pudding or custard that's made without eggs," she added.

4. Consider pantry items

Another trick is to use pantry items to streamline an egg-free food prep.

If you're using ground beef or pork, saltine crackers can help bind the meat, Holland said.

"Just put saltines in a Ziploc and run a rolling pin over them until they're powdery," she explained.

Fine breadcrumbs will work, too. Holland suggested one cup for every egg.

But poultry dishes won't fare well with this method.

"This won't work with ground chicken or turkey, though," Holland said. "There isn't enough fat in the meat to hold things together."

5. Make egg-less fried rice

Making fried rice but can't add eggs? There are a few things to consider.

Egg adds moisture to this dish during cooking and a savory flavor, which you can get from a cooking oil such as avocado oil, along with seasonings of choice, Holland pointed out.

To create yummy fried rice, reach for a wok or other large pan so you can keep the food moving around over a high temperature, Holland said.

If you're looking for a protein boost without eggs, alternatives like finely diced meat or legumes such as navy beans or edamame are a smart swap, said Holland.

6. Choose an egg-less omelet

Though it sounds unusual, this omelet "is made with chickpea flour, oil and water," Holland said.

"The end result is a bit like a savory pancake."

Add your fillings of choice, fold the dish over and you've got a protein-rich meal that can be customized according to personal tastes, she said.