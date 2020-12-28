Deli worker in NYC punches customer following complaint about sandwich: report

Are we sure the customer didn’t order a knuckle sandwich?

A deli worker in New York City reportedly clocked a customer on Saturday morning following a dispute over his sandwich order, police said.

Ali Zubaidi, 26, was arrested and charged with assault following the altercation, which reportedly took place in the early morning outside the N&H Deli in the Bronx, the New York Daily News reported.

SEE IT: CUSTOMER JOKES THAT DELI WORKER STUFFED 'ENTIRE SALAD' INSIDE SANDWICH

Zubaidi reportedly became angered following a complaint from the 29-year-old customer, and later followed him outside, where the argument turned physical. Zubaidi is accused of punching the unidentified customer in the face, knocking him to the ground, and causing the customer to suffer cuts to his hands and neck.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

An employee of the deli told the New York Post on Saturday that Zubaidi had only been working at the shop for a month. His current employment status was not immediately clear.

The same source suggested that the customer was drunk at the time of his visit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zubaidi has since been released from custody, and is now due in Manhattan Criminal Court for arraignment, according to the Daily News.