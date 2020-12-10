Wife takes a bite out of husband’s sandwich every day for this reason

Sharing is caring for one couple in Texas.

That’s what a viral Facebook post from a woman named Tracy Howell has shown tens of thousands of people. Howell detailed a four-decade-long tradition she shares with her husband, Clifford, which many have called “sweet.”

Whenever her husband goes to work, he takes a sandwich that has a small bite on it courtesy of Howell. The bite symbolizes a deeper message for the pair, she explained in her Dec. 1 post.

COUPLE CELEBRATES 59TH WEDDING ANNIVERSARY BY JOINING VIRAL TIKTOK TREND

“Clifford and I have been married almost 41 years and I have made his lunch every working day since day 1,” Howell wrote at the time. “On occasion I would join him on the job site and have lunch with him. He made the comment once that lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love. Soon after that, while fixing his sandwich one night, I took a bite out of it before putting it away.”

The first time she had done this, Howell’s husband returned and told her that someone at work had taken a bite out of his sandwich.

NEBRASKA COUPLE CELEBRATES 60 YEARS OF MARRIAGE WITH PHOTO SHOOT IN WEDDING OUTFITS

“I told him that since I couldn’t join him for lunch, I took a bite so he knew I was joining him,” she recalled. “I continue to do this frequently (unless it’s tuna or pimento cheese) and he still says, ‘saw you joined me for lunch today and it sure was good.’”

And for good measure, Howell made sure to share a picture of a brioche sandwich she had prepared sitting in a plastic bag with a single bite taken out.

The post has been shared more than 97,000 times as of Thursday and has received more than 26,000 reactions from Facebook users.

CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN: HOW TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY RELATIONSHIP WHILE IN SELF-ISOLATION

“That is the most beautiful thing I have ever heard,” one commenter shared.

“I can see how your love has stayed so strong all 41 years,” another person wrote.

“What a sweet memory to cherish,” a different Facebook user noted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Howell did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.