Dana Perino's No. 1 rule when attending office holiday parties

It's the time of year for sharing holiday cheer and attending workplace parties.

While many employees welcome the chance to mingle with colleagues in social settings and enjoy some food and drink and a bit of downtime, they may not understand the challenges that can arise at these events — and how things can go south quickly if people aren't careful.

In a "mentoring moment" she shared on Instagram, Dana Perino of Fox News delivered clear advice on the topic — and elaborated on it in comments to Fox News Digital.

"Here's some advice I feel strongly about — it's a good rule to live by," she said.

"You are only allowed to have one alcoholic drink at your work or office party," Perino said.

This is because "the most important word in 'office party' isn't ‘party’ … 'it's office,'" she told Fox News Digital.

"No matter how much alcohol you believe you can handle, it is always less than you think it is."

"Ask the bartender to throw in a lime if you feel you'll be peer-pressured into having more booze."

Added the co-anchor of "America's Newsroom" and co-host of "The Five," "I don't know what it is about end-of-the-year parties and letting your hair down and going wild, but do that on your own time with your friends (and for goodness' sake, don't post about it!) — and keep your holiday party with your bosses and colleagues fun and festive."

Perino suggested that people may have one drink "but only after you've also had some food. Then switch to club soda or Diet Coke.

She continued, "I promise: This is a rule that will serve you well. If you want to go out afterward, make a plan and have a great time. But don't be late for work the next morning!"

Said Perino, "Everyone is paying attention at all times. Don't hurt your chances of a promotion or sully your reputation because you get sloppy at the end-of-year party."

Thinking ahead is critical, she suggested.

"That way you can make sure that NEXT year is a great one, too!"

Diane Gottsman, an etiquette expert and founder of the Protocol School of Texas in San Antonio, agreed in general with Perino's assessments.

Attendees of a work-sponsored social outing where alcohol will be served should always be "aware of perception in terms of your boss, clients and even peers," Gottsman told Fox News Digital.

"Regardless of what others are doing or how much they are drinking, limiting your alcohol intake to one or two drinks at a cocktail event and a glass of wine at dinner is best."

Gottsman recommended switching off between sparkling water and a cocktail "if you want something in your hand."

"Everyone has a different tolerance level," she also said.

"But keeping up with a boss or client because they are over-imbibing is never a good professional move," she advised people.