8 great gifts for food and wine lovers this holiday season

It's the perfect time right now in early December to get some holiday shopping done.

Gifts for loved ones, of course, can include those of the culinary kind. These gifts will be enjoyed and appreciated by the lucky recipients.

Why not consider these eight very special food and drinks gifts for those in your inner circle?

Take a look at this list!

Chocolove Holiday Collection, $26, chocolove.com

For the chocolate aficionados in your life, wow them with a Chocolove gift box, handmade by master chocolatier Chef Patrick Peeters.

Favorites include the Cozy Holiday Moments Chocolate Gift Box, with truffles in flavors like hot cocoa & marshmallow and apple cider, and the Peppermint Bark Assortment Gift Box.

You really can’t go wrong with any of the offerings if your loved one has a sweet tooth.

M&M'S Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and Silver Snowflake Holiday Gift Jars, $30-$55, mms.com

For another sweet treat, how about a themed holiday gift jar from nostalgic classic, M&M’s?

The lucky recipients will think of you every time they pop a chocolate candy.

Plus, you can design your candies in the colors and with the text or image of your choice — to knock things out of the holiday park with customization.

Noon & Moon Florence Champagne Flutes, $116 for set of 2 or $290 for set of 5, noonandmoon.com

Dazzle the champagne sippers in your life this yuletide season with classy and colorful jeweled champagne flutes that are handblown to boot.

Choose a set of two in the color of your choice — or, splurge on a set of five. You'd get one each of green, orange, brown, blue and pink (so you’ll never confuse your glass with your sister-in-law's again).

By the Table Ombré Modular Cookware, $240, bythetable.com

Home chefs will enjoy this cleverly designed eight-piece cooking set. It uses a modular system that makes storing, serving (you can remove handles and knobs!) and cooking a breeze.

The eight-piece set includes an eight-inch saucepan, eight-inch fry pan, and 11-inch fry pan. It's available in three gorgeous colorways: Catalina Blue, Sequoia Green and Los Olivos Lavender.

Jane Foodie Signature Soup Gift Bag, $36, janefoodie.com

Soup is good for the soul, especially as temperatures dip and people want to cozy up on the couch for a holiday movie marathon.

This delectable assortment of soups from Jane Foodie spotlights six of Jane’s most beloved flavors, including butternut squash soup and Guinness beef stew, along with the company’s mini loaves of either white bread or honey oat.

Even better, it all gets packed in an eco-friendly bag that’s gifting ready. (You can add a bow and/or colorful tissue paper if you’re feeling ambitious.)

Lark at Home The Fifty United Plates, $50 each, larkathome.com

Show off your state pride with these microwave- and oven-safe (to 450°F) dishes from Lark at Home that double as cheese platters.

Each shaped dish is crafted to imitate the borders of the state of your choosing.

Each one also features a non-stick surface (perfect for baking your signature Southwest quesadillas or Maine wild blueberry pie) and is dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up.

‘Shabbat: Recipes and Rituals from My Table to Yours’ by Adeena Sussman, $35, Amazon

For friends or family members who celebrate Hanukkah, consider this cookbook by Adeena Sussman, who previously wrote the fan favorite "Sababa: Fresh, Sunny Flavors From My Israeli Kitchen: A Cookbook."

Just make sure you reserve a seat at the table when your loved ones whip up fig and pomegranate brisket, Bubbe’s extra-crispy potato kugel, and lemon black-sesame bundt cake!

Ancient Olive Trees Dinner Party Pack, $98, ancientolivetrees.com

Hosts will appreciate this upmarket trio of extra virgin olive oil, balsamic vinegar and dirty martini juice.

To round out the gift, show up at the holiday soirée with a freshly baked baguette from a local baker or your go-to bottle of gin or vodka so hosts can mix up a heck of a martini.