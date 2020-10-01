Dairy Queen promoting its ranch dressing by giving away free merch

Dairy Queen is now serving chicken strips with Hidden Valley ranch dressing -- and the company has gone through a lot of work to let customers know of this menu update.

Some customers who left positive reviews on the fast food chain’s ranch dressing online were rewarded with ranch-themed care packages.

One TikTok user by the name of Kris documented her Dairy Queen package Wednesday with an unboxing video, which has received more than 1.1 million views.

She had posted a tweet in April that said, “DQ ranch is unbeatable.” By mid-September, Dairy Queen’s official Twitter account reached out and asked Kris to shoot the company a direct message, so it could send her “a little something to feed your ranch obsession.”

Kris, 21, was given an embroidery kit, a puzzle and a 24-by-30-inch canvas and paint set. The three items were all ranch-themed and retail for $15, according to Dairy Queen’s new merchandise website, which has been dubbed the “House-Made Collection.”

It was not clear whether Dairy Queen has given away any of its $150 corn hole sets. The item is so in-demand, it’s listed as sold out on the company’s website.

“DQ and Hidden Valley Ranch are bringing new meaning to ‘house-made’ with the launch of the House-Made Collection – handcrafted fun to pair with house-made flavor… all from the comfort of home,” a Dairy Queen spokesperson wrote to Fox News as an explanation for its new ranch-themed merch.

The “exclusive collection of curated at-home activities” is meant to pay homage to the chain’s new DQ Chicken Strip Basket, which is now served with house-made Hidden Valley Ranch, the spokesperson confirmed.

The soft-serve ice cream and quick-service restaurant is not the first to dabble in food-themed merchandise.

In the last year, McDonald’s has teamed up with rapper Travis Scott to sell a McNugget-shaped body pillow while KFC has teamed up Crocs to sell chicken-scented clogs after a successful run at New York Fashion Week.

Other popular fast food chains like Taco Bell and Dunkin’ have notable merch stores that sell everyday apparel, accessories and more.