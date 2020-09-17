Dairy Queen gets trolled by TikTok user with Travis Scott music

Teenagers and young adults who are really into pranks and Travis Scott are driving to fast food establishments to mess with drive-thru workers for TikTok views.

When parked in front of drive-thru intercom systems, TikTok users have been recording themselves delivering cryptic responses when an unsuspecting employee tries to take their order. They then follow up by blasting Scott’s song, “Sicko Mode,” a Billboard hit song from 2018.

And it’s not just McDonald’s locations that are being impacted by the trend despite it being the only national chain to have an active partnership with the famous rapper.

Dairy Queen was one of the latest fast food chains to get hit by the peculiar prank this week, which was posted by TikTok user Everett Kim and has since gone viral with more than 825,900 like and 5,670 comments.

The video starts with a Dairy Queen worker welcoming Kim and saying, “Hi, thank you for choosing Dairy Queen. How can I get you started?”

Kim replies with, “You know what I want,” and plays a few seconds of Scott’s song.

The employee who seems to be confused by the antic simply responds to Kim by saying, “Uh, this is a Dairy Queen.”

Representatives at Dairy Queen and McDonald’s did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment on the trending TikTok prank.

The latter launched a meal and merchandise collaboration with Scott earlier this month that has excited the rapper’s fans on social media.

Customers can get Scott’s go-to order when they mention his name or ask for the “Cactus Jack,” which includes a Quarter Pounder burger with cheese, bacon and lettuce; a medium-sized French fry; barbecue sauce and a Sprite.

