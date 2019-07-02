Customer allegedly throws scalding hot coffee at Burger King worker

A Burger King employee was seriously burned after a customer allegedly threw scalding hot coffee at her.

The altercation reportedly occurred at a Burger King in Seminole, Fla., sparked by a disagreement that started in the restaurant’s drive-thru.

Anastasia Lantier took the argument inside the restaurant, where it quickly turned violent, The Miami Herald reported. According to arrest records, Lantier threw the cup of hot coffee that was sitting on the counter all over the employee, which caused her to develop second- and third-degree burns.

Both women reportedtly continued to fight and both were covered in scratches after the incident. Lantier was bitten during the incident, according to Fox 13.

Lantier fled the scene with her mother, as per the Herald, and was later apprehended at her home.

She initially claimed that the coffee-throwing was spontaneous and that she had no idea what was in the cup. She reportedly confessed to picking up the cup with the intention to throw it.

Lantier was charged with aggravated battery and reportedly posted bond.

According to Fox 13, arrest records claim that the coffee was 250 degrees Fahrenheit when it was thrown, although water turns to steam at 212 degrees Fahrenheit.

Burger King did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment.