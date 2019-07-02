Expand / Collapse search
Felon arrested at Baskin Robbins after accidentally dropping gun in view of multiple cops

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
Oops.

A repeat felon was arrested at a Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins shop in Brooklyn on Sunday after a gun fell out of his pants and onto the floor in front of a group of New York police officers.

The man was taken into custody after the gun fell out of his pants onto the floor at the Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins shop.

The man was taken into custody after the gun fell out of his pants onto the floor at the Dunkin'/Baskin Robbins shop. (NYPD Transit)

According to a tweet from NYPD Transit, three cops were at the chain when a man walked in and adjusted his pants, causing the loaded gun to fall through his pant leg. The police officers saw the gun on the ground and arrested the man, stating he was a “repeat felon.”

In a video shared by a Twitter user, security footage shows the man walking in before immediately seeming to drop the gun. Two police officers are then seen arresting the suspect while another officer appears to pick up the gun and magazine.

The officers attributed the incident to a transit cop’s “craving for cake batter ice cream.”

The man was taken into custody.

