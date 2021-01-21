Customer leaves $200 tip for each worker at Colorado cafe because 'COVID sucks'

Seven employees at a Colorado restaurant each went home with a $200 tip from the same customer earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Notchtop Bakery & Cafe in Estes Park, Colorado, posted a picture of the $1,400 tip on Facebook.

The customer -- who was only identified as "David," by Notchtop -- left the generous tip on a $20 meal.

He also wrote a note on the receipt with a smiley face, saying: "COVID sucks! $200 for each employee today!"

Along with the photo of the receipt, Notchtop also included a picture of its seven employees who each received $200.

"Thank you David for your generous gift to our staff," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "Your gift has touched many lives."

Because the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly challenging for the restaurant industry, many people have been leaving extra-large tips at their favorite establishments.

Some people have even participated in the viral "Venmo Challenge," where people raise money from their social media followers and give all the donations to a restaurant server.