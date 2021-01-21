Expand / Collapse search
Customer leaves $200 tip for each worker at Colorado cafe because 'COVID sucks'

The $1,400 tip was left on a $20 meal

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 21

Seven employees at a Colorado restaurant each went home with a $200 tip from the same customer earlier this week. 

On Wednesday, Notchtop Bakery & Cafe in Estes Park, Colorado, posted a picture of the $1,400 tip on Facebook. 

The customer -- who was only identified as "David," by Notchtop -- left the generous tip on a $20 meal. 

He also wrote a note on the receipt with a smiley face, saying: "COVID sucks! $200 for each employee today!" 

Along with the photo of the receipt, Notchtop also included a picture of its seven employees who each received $200. 

A customer at a Colorado cafe left a $1,400 tip on a $20 meal to be split among the cafe's seven workers. (iStock)

"Thank you David for your generous gift to our staff," the restaurant wrote on Facebook. "Your gift has touched many lives."

Because the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly challenging for the restaurant industry, many people have been leaving extra-large tips at their favorite establishments. 

Some people have even participated in the viral "Venmo Challenge," where people raise money from their social media followers and give all the donations to a restaurant server.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.