Arkansas restaurant raises $9G for food bank despite coronavirus challenges

The coronavirus pandemic has been particularly tough on the restaurant industry, but one Arkansas restaurant still managed to raise more than $9,000 for a local food bank.

On Thursday, Chicken Salad Chick, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, donated $9,400 to the Northwest Arkansas (NWA) Food Bank.

According to a Facebook post from the food bank, the donation is expected to provide 94,000 meals to people in Northwest Arkansas who are food insecure.

ANONYMOUS PIZZA DONATIONS IN OHIO TOWN PROMPT PIZZERIA TO CONSIDER ‘CITY-WIDE PIZZA PARTY’

"Thank you Sharon and your team for your generous support of our organization," NWA Food Bank wrote on Facebook. "We appreciate you!"

According to the post, the Fayetteville Chicken Salad Chick -- a fast-casual restaurant franchise -- sold $5 "Giving Cards" to customers during the month of December.

THOUSANDS RAISED FOR FLORIDA RESTAURANT MANAGER WHO SAVED BOYS FROM ABUSIVE HOME

The cards included $60 worth of coupons and the restaurant donated 100% of the profits to NWA Food Bank.

"Their sales effort was also generously matched by an anonymous donor, resulting in $9,400 donation," the post said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"At Chicken Salad Chick, we are passionate about connecting with local groups in our community to help feed the hungry," Sharon Etchison, the Fayetteville Chicken Salad Chick franchisee, told 5 News Online.

According to the station, the restaurant gave its donation to the food bank on Thursday, the same day Chicken Salad Chick was celebrating its "Guest Appreciation Day," when customers received a free scoop of chicken salad for free.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We were honored to partner with Northwest Arkansas Food Bank again this year, and it was wonderful to see our team members and community come together to support this cause," Etchison said ahead of Thursday’s event. "We are excited to tie the check presentation into our Guest Appreciation Day because we would not have been able to make this donation without our amazing guests."