Cracker Barrel fan's viral TikTok sparks backlash over restaurant makeover

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store restaurants have been around since 1969, nestled strategically off interstates to attract drivers with their convenience, southern hospitality, range of food options and affordable menu prices.

But Cracker Barrel may be losing its charm amid a physical makeover, according to some.

Rachel Love, a 38-year-old Tennessee resident and self-proclaimed Cracker Barrel fan, recently caught the restaurant chain's attention with her social media video.

"When Cracker Barrel took away the last piece of nostalgia you had left," Love captioned in a TikTok video last month as she showed the inside of an updated location. (See the video at the top of this article.)

The post has amassed thousands of comments from other Cracker Barrel lovers, many of whom disapprove of the new look and prefer the original concept.

Love told Fox News Digital she was in "shock" when she first saw the white walls and giant mural on the side of the restaurant near her parents' house.

"I thought they were priming it to paint it brown again," she said.

The interior décor had also been altered.

"There's no antiques on the wall," Love said. "The only antiques they have were on the fireplace mantle."

'Very transparent'

Cracker Barrel chief marketing officer Sarah Moore said all the things that people love about the Tennessee restaurant chain aren't going away.

"Over the past year, we have been very transparent about our transformation platform," Moore told Fox News Digital. "One of our strategies is really centered on that physical guest experience."

Cracker Barrel has been testing "various levels of remodels," Moore told Fox News Digital.

"It's all about evolution with intentionality," she said. "We've been very transparent about our goal of making our stores feel brighter and even more welcoming than they already are, while maintaining that country hospitality and charm that we're known for."

That includes the brand's signature rocking chairs and peg games.

"None of that is going away," Moore said. "We're just looking at ways to freshen up the experience so that we can open our door a bit wider for more guests."

Love said she's been contacted by Cracker Barrel employees wishing to remain anonymous who said the souvenir store – a popular way for customers to pass the time while waiting for a table – is part of the revamp.

Moore said there's no reason to worry.

"The retail store is such a differentiator for us. It is such an important part of our overall experience. Things of that nature, the things that make us truly who we are — that's not changing."

"Thank you for loving Cracker Barrel as much as we do!"

Still, Love's video created such buzz that Cracker Barrel reached out with a peace offering that included a gift basket full of knickknacks.

"Hi Rachel! Just a little something to say thank you for loving Cracker Barrel as much as we do! Your Friends, Cracker Barrel," a note on the card read.

Moore said Cracker Barrel listens to its customers.

"What the guests asked for are things like spaces that feel brighter, that feel less cluttered, more booth seating, more seating options, so our guests are more comfortable while they're dining with us," she said.

'Menu evolution'

Love said she believes the quality of the food has declined in recent years. "I think they're trying to save on the food costs," she said.

Cracker Barrel added alcohol a few years ago – something Love said wasn't necessary.

"If I'm out at a nice dinner, I'll drink," she said. "I'm not going to Cracker Barrel to drink."

Guests can also expect more menu changes. "Similar to our remodel strategy, menu evolution has also been a clear pillar within our transformation framework," Moore told Fox News Digital.

Cracker Barrel is "doubling down on our breakfast, which is a strength for us, but also expanding our dinner offerings."

The "campfire" meals, absent since 2018, recently returned to the menu, along with the all-new Campfire Shrimp Skillet, "an incredible value," Moore said.

"I don't think we get enough credit for the value that we offer," Moore said. "We offer so many ways to find value in your own way when you come to Cracker Barrel. If you think about it, our average check is $14 compared to $27 for the casual dining industry. Delicious food in abundance has always been part of our value equation."

Love hopes the responses to her video will lead Cracker Barrel to tamp down on the cosmetic changes and focus more on the food.

"Prepare it with love like it used to be. That's where it all starts," she said. "The food has to get better. Just adding new options is not going to change how people feel about it."

Cracker Barrel, however, suggested it has an eye on the future while recognizing its past.

"Everything we're doing is deeply rooted in who we are," Moore said. "It's just, how do we carry forward those things that have made us so beloved for the last 55 years? How do we set up for the next 55 years?"