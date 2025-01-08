Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Restaurants

Cracker Barrel unveils new menu items for 2025: 'Original and bold'

Tennessee-based restaurant chain also introduces dining deals for winter

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
close
Chef sounds alarm on US food industry, praises RFK Jr's 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda Video

Chef sounds alarm on US food industry, praises RFK Jr's 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda

Los Angeles restaurant owner Chef Andrew Gruel joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to discuss how food has become less healthy over time and why he supports RFK Jr.'s effort to overhaul the entire industry. 

The New Year means new menu items at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

The Tennessee-based Southern country-themed restaurant chain introduced several new menu offerings this week, including Nashville hot chicken tenders, a new chicken sandwich and a soup made with chicken and dumplings.

Available at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, the new Crispy Tender Dippers "offer a unique combination of Cracker Barrel's hand-breaded chicken, customizable sauces and comforting sides," according to a news release.

CHICK-FIL-A MAKES CHANGE TO WAFFLE FRIES RECIPE AND PEOPLE ARE NOTICING

Cracker Barrel customers can also heat things up this winter by pairing the Crispy Tender Dippers with a new Nashville hot sauce.

"Inspired by Cracker Barrel's Tennessee roots, this original and bold take on the classic Nashville hot sauce is a perfectly flavor-packed complement to your meal," the news release said.

Cracker Barrel's Crispy Tender Dippers are pictured.

Cracker Barrel's Crispy Tender Dippers can be paired with the new Nashville hot sauce. (Cracker Barrel)

Sarah Moore, chief marketing officer for Cracker Barrel, said the new Crispy Tender Dippers "are the perfect way to enjoy our fan-favorite fried chicken tenders in a whole new way."

"And with our bold new Nashville hot sauce – our spicy twist on a Tennessee classic, inspired by 55 years of tradition – you can turn up the heat and bring some country-style warmth to those chilly winter days."

RESTAURANT LEFTOVERS SPARK DEBATE ABOUT FOOD, BOXES AND TO-GO ETIQUETTE

Another all-new dish is the Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich. 

It's described as a hand-breaded chicken breast served on a toasted buttermilk bun with pickles, mayonnaise and a "drizzle" of one of Cracker Barrel's signature sauces – buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, barbecue, maple chipotle, Carolina gold barbecue or the new Nashville hot.

Cracker Barrel's Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich is pictured.

The Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich includes a "drizzle" of Cracker Barrel's signature sauces, according to the company. (Cracker Barrel)

There's also the new Chicken n' Dumplin Soup, consisting of homestyle dumplings, shredded chicken, celery, carrots and onions in a savory broth.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Chicken n' Dumplin Soup delivers warmth and comfort for all guests to savor," the news release said.

A bowl of Cracker Barrel's Chicken n' Dumplin Soup is pictured.

The Chicken n' Dumplin Soup "delivers warmth and comfort for all guests to savor." (Cracker Barrel)

Cracker Barrel also rolled out some new winter dining deals.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Cracker Barrel's new early dinner deals give customers the option to choose smaller portions of fan favorites – including meatloaf and steak tips – starting at $8.99 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Cracker Barrel's Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich and Crispy Tender Dippers (foreground) are pictured.

Cracker Barrel's Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich and Crispy Tender Dippers, foreground, are just some of the new offerings for 2025. (Cracker Barrel)

Appealing to the all-day breakfast crowd, Cracker Barrel's sunrise pancake special starts at $7.99 and is available around the clock. It includes two buttermilk pancakes and a choice of two eggs or bacon or smoked sausage.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cracker Barrel also introduced its new Sparkling Sugar Plum Mimosa – a sparkling wine "with a touch of sweet winter fruits" – and its non-alcoholic counterpart, Sugar Plum Tea – a seasonal iced tea with "the same sweet, wintery fruit pairings."

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 

Related Topics