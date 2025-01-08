Cracker Barrel unveils new menu items for 2025: 'Original and bold'

The New Year means new menu items at Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

The Tennessee-based Southern country-themed restaurant chain introduced several new menu offerings this week, including Nashville hot chicken tenders, a new chicken sandwich and a soup made with chicken and dumplings.

Available at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, the new Crispy Tender Dippers "offer a unique combination of Cracker Barrel's hand-breaded chicken, customizable sauces and comforting sides," according to a news release.

Cracker Barrel customers can also heat things up this winter by pairing the Crispy Tender Dippers with a new Nashville hot sauce.

"Inspired by Cracker Barrel's Tennessee roots, this original and bold take on the classic Nashville hot sauce is a perfectly flavor-packed complement to your meal," the news release said.

Sarah Moore, chief marketing officer for Cracker Barrel, said the new Crispy Tender Dippers "are the perfect way to enjoy our fan-favorite fried chicken tenders in a whole new way."

"And with our bold new Nashville hot sauce – our spicy twist on a Tennessee classic, inspired by 55 years of tradition – you can turn up the heat and bring some country-style warmth to those chilly winter days."

Another all-new dish is the Signature Saucy Chicken Sandwich.

It's described as a hand-breaded chicken breast served on a toasted buttermilk bun with pickles, mayonnaise and a "drizzle" of one of Cracker Barrel's signature sauces – buttermilk ranch, honey mustard, barbecue, maple chipotle, Carolina gold barbecue or the new Nashville hot.

There's also the new Chicken n' Dumplin Soup, consisting of homestyle dumplings, shredded chicken, celery, carrots and onions in a savory broth.

"Chicken n' Dumplin Soup delivers warmth and comfort for all guests to savor," the news release said.

Cracker Barrel also rolled out some new winter dining deals.

Cracker Barrel's new early dinner deals give customers the option to choose smaller portions of fan favorites – including meatloaf and steak tips – starting at $8.99 between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appealing to the all-day breakfast crowd, Cracker Barrel's sunrise pancake special starts at $7.99 and is available around the clock. It includes two buttermilk pancakes and a choice of two eggs or bacon or smoked sausage.

Cracker Barrel also introduced its new Sparkling Sugar Plum Mimosa – a sparkling wine "with a touch of sweet winter fruits" – and its non-alcoholic counterpart, Sugar Plum Tea – a seasonal iced tea with "the same sweet, wintery fruit pairings."