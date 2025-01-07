Chick-fil-A makes change to waffle fries recipe and people are noticing

Customers recently noticed that Chick-fil-A's waffle potato fries seemed to be a little different.

As it turns out, the customers weren't imagining things.

The recipe for the fries changed last year, following testing for "over a year" in various markets, a spokesperson from the Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant chain told Fox News Digital.

"We know Chick-fil-A fans love our waffle potato fries," Chick-fil-A spokesperson Bryan Malenius said. "Last year we made a slight adjustment to our waffle potato fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our waffle potato fries stay crispier longer."

The recipe now includes pea starch — which is used in coating the waffle fries, according to the Chick-fil-A website.

The revelation about the updated waffle fry recipe sparked a lot of discourse online, with many people sharing their opinions on the product.

On a Reddit page dedicated to Chick-fil-A topics, reactions to the change were decidedly varied, with many of the top commenters on a post about the change expressing negative opinions.

"Love that they're crispier, but they are pretty bland now," Reddit user "Upstairs-Job-3092" said.

Another user said the fries were a disappointment compared to the previous recipe.

"They're terrible, and unlike their promotional materials say, they do not hold up well as they get cold. You have about a 5-minute window for good fries, and then boom. Mealy and bland," user "lysistrata3000" said.

"They should have left well enough alone," the user added.

Multiple Reddit users said they preferred the less-crispy old fries compared to what is now being served.

"The new fries aren't necessarily bad ... but they're not necessarily good, either," user "Neat-Year555" said.

The user continued, "They do travel better than the old ones. But the old ones were really good when they were fresh, whereas these are only OK even when fresh, which feels like a downgrade."

Another user said the new fries "literally taste like oil" and that they stick together.

"I'd rather take the soggier ones than what they did this time around," user "Algodeen" said.

But some were in favor of the change.

"I noticed they're slightly more crispy, but I don't hate them. Still very tasty," user "crline3924" said.

"I haven't noticed a difference. They're usually crispy at the two locations I go to," user "boomgoesthevegemite" said.