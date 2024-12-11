Costco muffins appear to be changing, rankling some customers on Reddit

Changes could be on the way for Costco muffins. That is, if they haven't happened already.

A conversation on a Reddit page dedicated to Costco gossip revealed that the wholesale club headquartered in Washington seems to be making changes to some of its baked goods, including its popular muffin lineup.

Earlier this year, Costco introduced lemon raspberry and butter pecan muffins, which are sold in eight-count packages and are smaller than other muffins.

It now appears that the two new flavors are here to stay — seemingly replacing some older ones.

Reddit user "sulliebee," who identified herself as a Costco bakery employee in Texas, claimed her location already has the new muffins, which she said are more "elevated" in flavor than the larger ones.

She also said there are two other new flavors – triple chocolate, plus blueberries and cream – in addition to lemon raspberry and butter pecan.

They will replace the banana nut, apple crumb, vanilla chocolate chunk and almond poppyseed muffins.

The double chocolate muffin is apparently being replaced by its triple chocolate counterpart.

Unlike the previous muffins, which required shoppers to purchase two packages, the new muffins can be purchased individually and are priced at $6.99, "sulliebee" said.

The Reddit user added that the new muffins were being tested in the Texas region and, if successful, would be rolled out to other locations.

She added that the muffins are "very good."

Another Reddit user, "Background_Ice4182," recently shared a photo from a Costco listing the new muffin flavors, which included cinnamon chip instead of butter pecan – an indication that the selection could vary based on the location.

The photo also seemed to confirm what Costco customers had been vocal about on Reddit regarding muffin prices.

Costco previously sold the older, larger muffins in a six-pack pair for $9.99 and allowed customers to mix varieties.

However, the photo shared by "Background_Ice4182" showed that the mix-and-match option has gone away with the new muffin prices of $6.99 for a single pack of eight.

Many Reddit users seemed less than thrilled about the changes.

"I tried the chocolate ones a couple of weeks ago," Reddit user "GenkiLawyer" wrote.

"In my opinion, the old chocolate muffins were better (and the ones that they used to have years ago were even better), but the new ones still taste good. The new ones also crumble apart really easily."

Another Reddit user agreed, writing, "They're so dry! The old ones were moist and delicious. The new ones are like they've been left out and have a weird aftertaste."

Reddit user "kailswhales" added that he was initially excited about the eight-pack option "because we cannot eat 12 before they go bad, but they are objectively worse muffins."

Yet another Reddit user simply wrote, "Old ones were way better."

Costco has already raised its membership prices and altered or eliminated some of its popular foods this year.

It has replaced the packaging for its rotisserie chicken from a plastic clamshell to a plastic bag and has gotten rid of the churro at the food court.

But for those who may be concerned that the customer-favorite $1.50 hot dog and soda combination at the food court is next, Costco CFO Gary Millerchip told investors in May that the "price is safe."

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment about the muffins.

Meanwhile, a "Costco Fans" page on Facebook contains the notice, "New smaller size muffins and new flavors! Have you seen this at your @Costco warehouse yet?"