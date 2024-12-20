Costco food court chatter suggests soda switch coming in 2025: 'Super happy'

Social media has been buzzing about rumors that Costco may be switching to Coca-Cola products in its food courts in early 2025.

The news was first reported by the website Costco Insider in a Dec. 17, 2024, post on its Instagram account.

"After over a decade, Costco is switching back from Pepsi to Coke products in their stores," the post said. "The change will bring Coke, Coke Zero and Diet Coke, as well as Sprite instead of Starry."

COSTCO MUFFINS APPEAR TO BE CHANGING, RANKLING SOME CUSTOMERS ON REDDIT

Costco switched from Coca-Cola products to Pepsi products in 2013, according to Costco Insider's post, "as a cost-saving measure to keep their famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo."

The Washington-based wholesale club has not changed the price of the hot dog and soda combo since the 1980s, and in May 2024 its CFO reassured customers that its price was "safe," FOX Business reported at the time.

Matt West, editor of Costco Insider, told Fox News Digital on Friday that his publication heard the news from "multiple sources."

"Personally, we are very excited about the change. Having been lifelong Costco fans, we were very disappointed with the change 11 years ago," said West, who is based in California.

West did not appear to be alone in his sentiment.

He told Fox News Digital that his publication "took a poll of our followers, and 87% preferred Coke over Pepsi, so it sounds like the majority of Costco members feel the same way as us."

The switch to Coca-Cola "is expected to happen in early 2025," Costco Insider said.

"Coke has a much higher focus on the quality of the product coming out of the machine, including guidelines on machine maintenance, syrup mix and more to ensure a consistently great experience for Costco customers," the publication said in a Dec. 19 post about the rumors.

VIRAL PROTEIN DIET COKE TREND SWEEPS SOCIAL MEDIA AS USERS ARE 'SURPRISED' BY HOW GOOD THE DRINK IS

Many people shared their excitement on social media about the prospect of a fountain Coke from a Costco food court.

"Diet Coke!! I used to always get a drink at Costco but haven't bought one since they switched to Pepsi!" one Instagram user said in response to Costco Insider's post.

"Thank goodness. Sorry, Pepsi, but Coke products taste better," another commented.

"Sorry, Pepsi, but Coke products taste better."

Most users of a Reddit page dedicated to Costco gossip were similarly excited about the rumored change.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"THIS BETTER NOT BE A DECEMBER FOOL'S PRANK SO HELP ME GOD," wrote Reddit user "msrubythoughts."

"This makes my whole day. I always say the one downside to the food court is the Pepsi," said user "joekd713."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"I don't even take the cup when I get the hot dog! I'll be super happy if they go to Coca-Cola," replied user "Comfortable_Ad7922."

At least one Reddit user, however, seemed saddened by the rumors.

"I think I'm the only one in this sub genuinely upset by this news, lol," Reddit user "No-Pangolin-7571" wrote.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

User "awbitf" replied in tongue-in-cheek fashion, "There are perhaps tens of us!"

Fox News Digital reached out to Costco, Coca-Cola and Pepsi for comment.