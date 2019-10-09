Chick-fil-A is once again teenagers' favorite restaurant chain, according to new survey

We get it, teenagers: You like chicken sandwiches.

For the fourth consecutive time, Chick-fil-A came out as teens’ favorite restaurant chain in Piper Jaffrey’s 39th semi-annual “Taking Stock With Teens” survey, which aims to monitor Generation Z’s spending habits and brand loyalties.

According to the findings — which were determined by analyzing self-reported data from 9,500 subjects with an average age of 15.8 — Starbucks, Chipotle, McDonald’s and Dunkin’ followed close behind, rounding out the top five preferred places to spend cash.

Chick-fil-A has actually maintained the No. 1 spot since overtaking Starbucks in Piper Jaffray’s 36th semi-annual survey released in Oct. 2018. The chicken chain’s lead has widened a bit since then, as 18 percent rank Chick-fil-A as their top chain and just 11 percent prefer Starbucks, compared to 16 percent and 12 percent, respectively, in the 36th semi-annual survey.

While the survey also took into account the favorite fashion, beauty, online shopping and shoe preferences of teens, Piper Jaffray noted that food “continues to be the No. 1 priority for teens in terms of wallet share,” with 23 percent saying the majority of their money goes to food. And when they weren’t spending that cash at restaurants, they were raiding the chip aisle: The teens named Lay’s potato chips, Goldfish crackers, Cheez-Its, Doritos and Cheetos as their favorite snacks, in that order.

Other notable findings include: Teens showing a preference for Nike clothing and footwear (Nike ranked first in both categories); the beauty outlets Ulta Beauty and Sephora taking the top two spots for “Beauty Destinations”; and a whopping 52 percent of respondents reporting that they prefer Amazon for their online shopping needs.

Overall, however, Piper Jaffray claims teen spending is down for Fall 2019, with Gen Z spending 4 percent less year-over-year — only $2,400 — on their waffle fries, Frappuccinos and fancy Nike shoes.