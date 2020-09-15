Chick-fil-A no longer pursuing space in Texas airport

The San Antonio Airport may not be eating "mor chikin."

After more than a year of back-and-forth, Chick-fil-A has reportedly decided not to open a location at the San Antonio International Airport. The news comes after the state’s attorney general officially decided that, despite efforts to block it by the city, the fast-food chain would be offered a lease at the location.

The restaurant announced on Monday that it no longer plans to open a location at the airport, the Associated Press reports.

In a statement obtained by the AP, a spokesperson for Chick-fil-A said, “We are always evaluating potential new locations in the hopes of serving existing and new customers great food with remarkable service. While we are not pursuing a location in the San Antonio airport at this time, we are grateful for the opportunity to serve San Antonians in our 32 existing restaurants.”

Fox News previously reported that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced that his office had investigated a decision made by the city council in 2019 to block the business from opening at the airport.

Paxton explained that in 2019 that “the San Antonio City Council decided to exclude Chick-fil-A, a very well-performing restaurant, one of the top-performing restaurants in the country, from their airport based on their support of organizations like The Salvation Army so we started our investigation.”

He said that his office asked “the Department of Transportation to investigate and the result was they came back recently with a letter to us ... telling us … that now San Antonio was offering a lease to Chick-fil-A.”

Paxton said the decision is “so important” because if “this was allowed to occur” in San Antonio, “then this could happen all over the country, city councils or other governmental entities could just decide they didn't like your personal views or whatever related to your religious faith and stop you from having a business.”

Fox News' Talia Kaplan contributed to this report.