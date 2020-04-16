Chick-fil-A customer uses $200 gift card to buy strangers meals

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

It’s always nice to get a free meal, but it’s a little extra special these days.

Customers at a Chick-fil-A in Texas were treated to a nice surprise at the drive-thru. Apparently, a generous customer decided to treat several strangers to free meals.

An unnamed customer at the Chick-fil-A near the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport bought a $200 gift card on Wednesday, 5 NBC DFW reports. The balance of the gift card was used to pay for the meals for the cars still waiting in the drive-thru.

According to the news outlet, when one of these unsuspecting customers approached the window, they were told, “The people a couple of cars in front of you, they just decided to bless a bunch of cars and got a gift card for everyone. So you just have 95 cents today for your meal."

When the gift card’s balance ran out, the last recipient reportedly decided to buy a new gift card and keep the free meals going for a little while longer.

Due to the pandemic, Chick-fil-A was forced to close all dining rooms, but remains open for drive-thru and curbside pick-up, according to the restaurant’s press release.

In its drive-thru, Chick-fil-A has also made some changes to better protect its employees and customers.

The fast-food chain recently confirmed in a press release that it would be supplying outdoor handwashing stations in accordance to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC ), noting that handwashing with soap and water is the most effective way to reduce risk of infection of COVID-19, which continues to spread across the United States.

