Police still searching for stolen 600-pound Chick-fil-A cow statue with sad backstory

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While most cops are searching for clues, these officers are still looking for moos.

Authorities in Ohio are investigating an odd crime that occurred over the weekend: A local Chick-fil-A reported that its cow statue had gone missing.

The statue, by the way, reportedly weighs 600 pounds.

The North Olmsted Police Department shared news of the incident (which was referred to as a “cownapping”) on its Facebook page on Saturday.

BURGER KING OFFERING FREE WHOPPERS FOR STUDENTS WHO ANSWER SCHOLARLY QUESTIONS WHILE SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED

The lighthearted post stated, “Last night, the 600-pound concrete cow that overlooks the Chick-fil-a drive through either left for greener pastures or was stolen. We are leaning toward stolen. It is a black and white cow similar to the one pictured below. If you see it wandering around or in a friend's Snapchat post, please give the North Olmsted Police Department a call. It would be our pleasure to solve this crime for Chick-fil-a!”

Since then, the police department issued an update to the post, confirming that the cow had still not been found.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The police department also revealed that some Facebook users were questioning why the Chick-fil-A had such a heavy statue. As it turns out, the cow was more than a marketing tool.

“The cow in question was actually donated by the wife of a patron that had passed away,” the department wrote. “Her deceased husband had such an affinity for Chick-fil-a that she wanted to create a monument in his honor at the business. There was no plaque, just a simple cow statue that only a few people knew the meaning of. Sometimes the sentimental value means more than anything else.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The post concludes with the department thanking locals for “keeping an eye out” for the cow.