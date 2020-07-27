California Taco Bell seeking coins, offering free tacos in exchange

The deals for coins keep rolling in.

A Taco Bell in California has become the latest fast food joint to actively seek coins from its customers. It recently ran a promotion where it would give free food to anyone who pays in coins.

The Taco Bell in Newman, Calif., is offering a free taco to any customer that pays for their food with coin rolls, ABC 10 reports. The move comes as the nation deals with a national coin shortage.

“It’s definitely surreal to me. I was definitely blindsided when I was told by my bank, ‘Sorry, we’re limiting the amount of coin that you’re able to get,'” the fast-food joint’s general manager, Christopher Beason, told ABC 10.

Taco Bell is not the first restaurant to actively seek coins.

A Chick-fil-A in Alabama ran a promotion in order to fight a coin shortage, Fox News previously reported. If customers bring in $10 in rolled coins, they will receive a free sandwich (along with $10 in cash).

The promotion was advertised by the Chick-fil-A in Huntsville, Ala., on Facebook. The post showed a flyer that said, “Help prevent Chick-fil-A from going cashless. For every $10 in rolled coins you exchange with us, you’ll receive a free Chick-fil-A original sandwich!”

The post has since been updated, stating the restaurant now has enough coins and thanking all of the fans who participated.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting lockdowns, people have reportedly not been spending coins in the places they normally would (laundromats, banks, restaurants, etc). This has caused coin circulation to slow or even stop in some areas, causing a shortage that makes it hard for some businesses to accept cash payments.