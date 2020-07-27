Chick-fil-A celebrates worker's 90th birthday with drive-thru celebration

There’s always a way to say “Happy birthday.”

A Chick-fil-A in Odessa, Texas found a way to celebrate a worker’s 90th birthday despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In order to celebrate while still practicing social distancing, the restaurant’s workers decided to utilize the drive-thru.

Ann Mefford, who will turn 90 years old on Tuesday, according to Fox 24, reportedly spent six weeks at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak and was worried that her birthday celebrations would be canceled.

Fortunately, her coworkers weren’t going to let the occasion pass without celebrating.

TIKTOKKERS' SUBWAY SANDWICH STUNT GOES VIRAL, HAS USERS DEMAND RAISE FOR EMPLOYEE

Courtney Ashley, Chick-fil-A marketing director, told the news outlet, “She was very concerned, she started getting a little depressed because she didn’t think we would be able to do anything. So we kind of got with some people we talked with Odessa Police, Odessa Fire Department, and we thought let’s do a big fun drive-by we’ll have a little part before.”

Mefford’s coworkers only had high praise for her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ms. Ann is just the sweetest, friendliest person you will ever meet,” Ashley said. ” She talks to every single person that enters our dining room, she treats them like they are the only people she has seen that day.”

Her coworkers also said that the current situation has been rough on Mefford, who is not only a people person but is apparently also a hugger. Due to social distancing, however, she hasn’t been able to be as close to people as she normally is.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The drive-thru birthday celebration seemed to improve her spirits, though.

“I’m so glad to see them all,” she told the news outlet. “It makes me feel really loved.”