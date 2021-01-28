California delivery app helps struggling restaurants during pandemic

A new food delivery app in California is helping restaurants that are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of local and state coronavirus restrictions, many restaurants have had to rely on delivery and takeout orders to stay afloat.

However, typical delivery apps such as Grubhub, Uber Eats and DoorDash often charge restaurants commission on customers’ orders and other fees. Those fees can make it difficult for struggling restaurants to survive during the pandemic.

That’s why Sarah Eley decided to create Kurb n Go.

"People are ordering out more," Eley told KABC. "They find that that's important during the pandemic to help their neighborhood and their community. Those online ordering apps really cut into the revenue and profits of these restaurants big time and people don't realize that."

Kurb n Go is different. The Irvine, California-based platform doesn’t charge restaurants commission and is currently free for restaurants and users, Eley told the television station.

"We’re not making any money from this app," she said.

"We own a software development company and we thought 'what can we do with our skills to really help the community?’" she added.

Kurb n Go launched about five months ago and already has 100 restaurants, according to KABC.

One restaurant owner told the television station that Kurb n Go has given them a lifeline.

"Kurb n Go came along, they said no commissions, no fees for this and we hopped into that and it was a no brainer," the restaurant owner said. "It has worked so well for us as well as customers. It's easy to use."