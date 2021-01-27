Expand / Collapse search
Missouri pizzeria customers leave $2,200 ‘COVID sucks tip’

Tip was split among the entire restaurant staff

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
The coronavirus pandemic has been a huge challenge for restaurants across the country, but one pizzeria in Missouri received a bit of a boost earlier this week. 

On Sunday, "loyal customers" of JJ Twig’s Pizza and Pub in Valley Park, Missouri, left a $2,200 tip on their meal, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant

"So grateful for our loyal customers and being able to keep our doors open through these times," JJ Twig’s wrote on the post. "Thank you all! See you again soon!" 

The restaurant’s post included a picture of the receipt, where the customers specified that the huge gratuity was a "Covid sucks tip" on a $218.95 meal. 

The customers also praised the restaurant for having the "best pizza + best service," on the receipt. 

A pizzeria in Missouri received a $2,200 "COVID sucks tip" from loyal customers earlier this week. (iStock)

JJ Twig’s owner, Mike Gauvain, told KMOX that at first, he thought the tip was $220. When he looked closer, he realized it was actually $2,200 -- which he made sure to split among the staff.

"We divided it amongst all the employees there that night, both front of the house and back of the house," Gauvain told the radio station. "Everybody was so grateful."

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.