Missouri pizzeria customers leave $2,200 ‘COVID sucks tip’

The coronavirus pandemic has been a huge challenge for restaurants across the country, but one pizzeria in Missouri received a bit of a boost earlier this week.

On Sunday, "loyal customers" of JJ Twig’s Pizza and Pub in Valley Park, Missouri, left a $2,200 tip on their meal, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant.

"So grateful for our loyal customers and being able to keep our doors open through these times," JJ Twig’s wrote on the post. "Thank you all! See you again soon!"

FLORIDA RESTAURANT MANAGER WHO HELPED SAVE ABUSED BOY CALLS NOTE FROM INVESTIGATORS THE BEST BIRTHDAY GIFT

The restaurant’s post included a picture of the receipt, where the customers specified that the huge gratuity was a "Covid sucks tip" on a $218.95 meal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The customers also praised the restaurant for having the "best pizza + best service," on the receipt.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

JJ Twig’s owner, Mike Gauvain, told KMOX that at first, he thought the tip was $220. When he looked closer, he realized it was actually $2,200 -- which he made sure to split among the staff.

"We divided it amongst all the employees there that night, both front of the house and back of the house," Gauvain told the radio station. "Everybody was so grateful."