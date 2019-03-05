Boy eating McDonald’s finds razor blade in Happy Meal box

A family was outraged after their 4-year-old allegedly found a hand-held scraper tool with a razor blade attached in his McDonald’s Happy Meal.

Scot Dymong had taken his son, Emmett, through the fast-food chain's drive-thru in Columbus, Wis., on Sunday to get a kid’s meal.

Once the pair returned home, Emmett opened his meal and discovered what he thought was a new toy.

"He was super excited he had a new toy,” Dymond said to Channel 3000. “He started waving it around and I realized it was actually a razor knife."

Dymond immediately called the manager at the McDonald’s to report the dangerous item, he said.

“The manager said they were sorry, and they could comp us a free meal,” he said to WMTV. “I don’t want a meal. I want my kid to be safe and everyone else’s kids to be safe.”

Angered by the incident, Dymond then contacted Columbus police, which reportedly took the scraper tool back to the manager at the McDonald’s, who confirmed it was something the staff uses as a cleaning tool at the restaurant.

The scraper is believed to have fallen off a shelf and into the Happy Meal bag. Police do not believe it was placed there intentionally to hurt children. Still, police are asking parents to remain vigilant about double-checking bags given to kids.

“Always be aware of what you’re giving your children,” Lt. Dennis Weiner said to WMTV. “Give it an extra eye.”

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protections is reportedly investigating the incident.