Dunkin’ Donuts trolls McDonald’s on Twitter over Donut Sticks

Dunkin’ is sticking it to McDonald’s.

The coffee chain has hit out at McDonald’s on Twitter over the fast food mega-chain’s recent release of Donut Sticks – a treat eerily similar to Dunkin’s own Donut Fries.

McDonald’s announced the upcoming release of its Donut Sticks coming in February. Dunkin’ Donuts – and others – were quick to notice the similarities to Dunkin’s fries.

Though originally Dunkin’ said they were “not surprised” by the McDonald’s “imitation” and did not seem to be bothered by the idea, it seems as if the tides have turned with their mocking tweet, which shows a Dunkin's doughnuts stored in a box that looks like McDonald's iconic Big Mac box.

Those on social media were quick to praise – and attack – Dunkin’s shade throwing.

McDonald’s has yet to respond to the jab.