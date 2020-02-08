The best Valentine's Day restaurant specials this year

Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching and love will soon be in the air.

But the clocking is ticking, so if you’re still looking for ways to woo your Valentine (or just yourself if you’re single this year), say no more.



5 VALENTINE'S DAY GIFT IDEAS THAT AREN'T CLICHE



Everyone knows the true way to anyone’s heart is through food, so there is no better way to celebrate the holiday of love than a flavorful bite that hits the spot.



Thankfully, the food industry is rolling out the carpet by offering up some pretty sweet deals. For your benefit, here are some of the best Valentine’s Day specials being offered this year.

Your taste buds, and your wallet, will thank you later.



Whataburger

The only thing better than free food on Valentine’s Day is a free wedding.



Whataburger is giving lucky couples the chance to not only celebrate their nuptials at six of its Texas locations but will also cover your meal, travel expenses, a photographer, a select number of guests, decorations and an officiant. Oh, and $5,000!



“From engagement photos to wedding cakes and cookies -- even late-night Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits for their guests -- our fans have come up with really creative ways to include Whataburger into their big day,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger vice president, human resources and brand communication.



“Nothing says love at first bite like wedding bells at Whataburger, and we can’t wait to celebrate a couple of love stories with some of our very own Whataburger super-fans!” Cox added.



EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS' NEWEST VALENTINE'S DAY GIFT COMES WITH GHOST PEPPER-DUSTED STRAWBERRIES

Olive Garden

Here comes the bread!

Who needs a bouquet of flowers when you can get your lover a bouquet of breadsticks? Olive Garden is bringing back the special item after its success in 2019.

The delicious carbs are being offered as a part of the Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day Dinner for Two, which comes with a four-course meal to-go. The best part? The dinner special starts at just $35.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS



Boston Market



Nothing says “I love you” more than barbecue, and Boston Market has the perfect item on its menu that does just that this Valentine’s Day: the BAE-by Back Ribs.

The limited-edition sweet and saucy ribs are served in a bouquet, saying farewell to the traditional flowers and chocolate.



"When we first toyed with the idea of adding Baby Back Ribs to our menu, we knew we wanted to focus on flavor and quality," said Chef Tony Fialho, director of culinary innovation at Boston Market. "Baby Back Ribs are sure to delight barbeque enthusiasts everywhere, but when packaged in a delectable bouquet, they're the picture-perfect Valentine's Day gift to help anyone delight --and feed -- that special someone."



While the ribs will be a permanent option on Boston Market’s menu, the bouquet of rips will only be sold on Feb.14 for $29.99.

Red Lobster

Everyone knows Red Lobster is famous for its Cheddar Bay Biscuits. Now, the seafood restaurant chain is offering its prized food item nicely packaged in a heart-shaped box, only without the chocolate.



“Valentine’s Day is approaching and that doesn’t have to mean another year of gifting boring bouquets or cheap chocolates,” Red Lobster said of its Valentine’s Day biscuits. “What if you could surprise your loved one with a gift that’s guaranteed to warm their heart and appetite?”



The Red Lobster special will be available on Feb. 10, giving customers the option to purchase a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits from RedLobster.com for either pickup or delivery. The limited-edition boxes can be made available for an additional $1.

Burger King

If you’re not feeling the spirit of love this year, there’s an option for you, too. Burger King is now touting an unorthodox special that allows customers to trade in a photo of their ex and exchange it for a nice, juicy Whopper. What’s more, the flagship burger will be served in a special “breakup box.”

The promotion is inspired by both Valentine’s Day and the new movie “Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)," the film being the latest in the DC Extended Universe cinematic series. The film’s main character, Harley Quinn, is apparently dealing with the aftermath of breaking up with the Joker.



CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER



“This Valentine’s Day, who needs The Joker when you can have the King?" Burger King said in a press release. "In a new partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures and their new film 'Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn),' Burger King restaurants are celebrating Anti-Valentine’s Day in true Harley Quinn fashion."

"On the heels of the February 7 'Birds of Prey' movie release, in which everyone’s favorite anti-heroine Harley embarks on her post-breakup emancipation from The Joker, Burger King is turning ex-flames into flame-grilled Whopper sandwiches," the company added. "Talk about turning up the heat!"

Hooters

Hooters is offering customers free wings for Valentine’s Day. The sports bar and grill chain, famous for its wings, is offering 10 free boneless wings when you by any 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



The promotion is part of its annual Shred Your Ex digital campaign, which allows one to upload a picture of your ex and have it faux-shredded for your therapeutic purposes. The campaign comes with a digital coupon for free wings.

It’s worth noting you get free wings for only one ex.