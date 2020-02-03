Edible Arrangements' newest Valentine's Day gift comes with ghost pepper–dusted strawberries

Hope you brought a gallon of milk.

Edible Arrangements want you to tell the person you love how much they mean to you by setting their entire mouth on fire this Valentine’s Day.

DUNKIN' RELEASES FRANK'S REDHOT JELLY DOUGHNUT, BUT ONLY AT TWO LOCATIONS

The company, famous for its fruit bouquets, has released a new item just in time for the romantic holiday: a limited-edition arrangement featuring strawberries dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with ghost pepper flakes, along with other, less spicy options like grapes, pineapple hearts and plain strawberries.

Aptly, the offering is called the "Love on Fire" box.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“With Valentine’s Day being one of our most popular holidays, we wanted to kick it up a notch this year with our ‘Love on Fire’ box,” says Scott Wakeman, executive VP of marketing at Edible Arrangements.

According to a press release, ghost peppers, which are 100 times hotter than a jalapeno, can trigger your brain to release endorphins and dopamine. And “combined, these chemicals create a euphoria similar to falling in love,” the brand claims.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The gift will be available starting Feb. 10 for $19.99 at select stores while supplies last, with a slightly less spicy version featuring chipotle chili flakes instead.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you’d rather not spice up your Valentine’s Day with one of the hottest peppers on the planet, maybe just make them a special dinner instead. According to a recent poll, people still seem to like that.