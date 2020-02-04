Red Lobster thinks your Valentine's Day sweetheart wants Cheddar Bay Biscuits instead of chocolates

Does your Valentine prefer savory over sweet? Or do they find an assortment of Russell Stover chocolates just too thrilling to handle? Then Red Lobster has just the thing for your gift-giving needs. Maybe.

SEE IT: NEW VALENTINE'S DAY BOUQUET COMES WITH PEPPER-DUSTED FRUIT

The restaurant chain, which has already gifted the world a “Cheddar Bay Biscuit Fanny Pack” and the “Cheddar Bay Biscuit 'Ugly' Holiday Sweater,” is now touting yet another cheddar-scented offering just in time for Valentine’s Day: its Cheddar Bay Biscuits in a heart-shaped box, à la an assortment of chocolates.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

“Valentine’s Day is approaching and that doesn’t have to mean another year of gifting boring bouquets or cheap chocolates,” Red Lobster writes of its Valentine’s Day biscuits. “What if you could surprise your loved one with a gift that’s guaranteed to warm their heart and appetite?”

To that end, Red Lobster is making its biscuit boxes available Feb. 10 for anyone looking to lavish their “cheddar baes” with a box of chain-restaurant biscuits.

To obtain some, customers need only order a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits from RedLobster.com for either pickup or delivery, and select the option to have them packaged in a heart-shaped box for an additional $1.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You'd better act fast, though: Red Lobster's limited-edition boxes are only available while supplies last. However, anyone who misses out can likely gift their sweetheart with the same biscuits in the more traditional take-out bag, because the person receiving biscuits for Valentine’s Day probably isn’t going to fuss over a heart-shaped box.