5 Valentine's Day gift ideas that aren't cliché

Let’s be honest – not everyone loves Valentine’s Day. For some, there’s nothing less romantic than overpriced dinners and old-school traditions. Nevertheless, you can still dote on your special someone with a thoughtful token that’s not a heart-shaped box of chocolates or dozen red roses.

Surprise your skeptical Valentine with one of these great gifts and watch them swoon (or pretend not to) on Feb. 14.

Breakfast-in-bed tray

Your sweetheart will love an all-purpose breakfast-in-bed tray just as much as they’ll enjoy the meals you serve on it. Start the morning right by presenting your Valentine with a homemade meal and a heartfelt note.

Spa-quality bathrobe

Take your honey's “staycation” to the next level and live large from the comforts of your own home with an oversize spa bathrobe. Brownie points will be awarded if you spring for your Valentine’s monogram or add a pair of slippers.

Special plant

Sure to outlast a bouquet of flowers, your loved one will be impressed with a vibrant plant to brighten up their home or office. Heartleaf philodendron, string of hearts, and moth orchids are recommended by Gardenista as top V-day inspired choices with a dash of whimsy.

Artwork

Unlike a card, a framed piece of custom art definitely won’t get thrown away. A photograph or illustrated image of something cherished by you both — perhaps your children, pets or house — hits a home run. Etsy carries unique and handmade choices sure to please any taste or style.

Weighted blanket

According to Harvard Health, weighted blankets may help with insomnia, anxiety and stress reduction. But the best part? You can make sure your Valentine is feeling the “warm fuzzies” all year long, no matter how near or far you are. And if you play your cards right, they must just invite you to snuggle up with them, too.

