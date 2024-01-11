Missed out on a Stanley Cup V-day edition – try these 5 trending water bottles you can find on Amazon

If you missed the recent V-Day Stanley Cup craze, here's some good news. The word is this viral trend may be overdone and on its way out. For starters, complaints that the trendy water bottle isn't exactly leakproof are pushing oversized water bottle enthusiasts who want a functional water bottle to seek alternatives. But the biggest sign that the Stanley Cup trend is dying is the countless Instagram videos of fifth-grade classrooms chock-full of StanleyCups. It's no longer viral if the kiddies are using it.

If you are looking for your next oversized water bottle, we've picked five that are currently trending on social media and the internet. And here's some more good news: most of these come in Valentine's Day shades. Make sure your pick is delivered on time by signing up for a Prime membership. The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. Most purchases can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Here's our list of viral water bottles that come in a large selection of colors:

Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel 40 oz $37.99

The Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel gives the choice of sipping or gulping. The water bottle offers some fun color combinations. The bottles are designed with a cap to stop spillages and a hook to carry them.

Owala Stainless Steel Triple Layer Insulated Travel Tumbler $27.88

Can't imagine yourself without the handle – well, Owala makes its version of the 40 oz water bottle with a handle. This one has a splash-resistant lid that makes drinking from the straw at an angle easy and doesn't leak.

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid $29.99

Simple Modern is building a following with its 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw Lid. This 40 oz cup holder-friendly tumbler with a handle is the perfect hydration companion that will keep your drink cold for 24+ hours. It has a leak-resistant lid and comes in several colors.

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler with Handle $44.95, now $39.95

Hydro Flask has its version of a 40 oz tumbler. It's made to be dishwasher-safe and features a splash-resistant straw lid. It also includes a cleaning brush and a lifetime warranty against manufacturer defects.

Oligo Trendy Elevated Hydration 24 oz Pure Copper Water Bottle $29.99

The Oligo Trendy Elevated Hydration 24oz Pure Copper Water Bottle is gaining traction on TikTok for its health benefits. The bottle has a leakproof design and has easy-cleaning features.

OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set, Blue $11.99

Whatever your choice, if you are swigging from a big water bottle, grab this OXO Good Grips Water Bottle Cleaning Set to keep it clean. The set includes a long bottle brush, straw brush and detail cleaner to provide a thorough clean for any of your drinking buddies.