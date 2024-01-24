Soup lover's delight: 5 gadgets on Amazon for making and serving soup

What’s better on a cold winter's day than a piping hot bowl of soup?

Whether it’s the old standby chicken noodle you prefer or something creamier and more decadent like clam chowder, soup is sensational.

Soup has been around — well, forever. It’s thought to date back centuries.

You can find some terrific soup-related items on Amazon — and they can all be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

January, by the way, is National Soup Month — which celebrates the comfort food favorite. Some believe it can help soothe the symptoms of illnesses like colds and the flu.

Making a delicious soup is more than just tossing all the ingredients together in a pot and letting it simmer, of course.

Soup certainly takes time and effort.

So before you say, "Bon appetit," check out these five Amazon gadgets you might consider adding to your cart for making and serving soup.

Fatsoff Soup Scoop Fat Skimmer, $12, Amazon

If you want to skimp on calories but not flavor, you need this genius Fatsoff Soup Scoop Skimmer.

It effortlessly skims the fat from your soup, removing unwanted calories in seconds.

Souper Cubes, $19.95, Amazon

Soup can also be a healthy option for people who meal prep — but it can be challenging to freeze and reheat.

But not with these clever silicone Souper Cubes.

The item has compartments for the perfect portion and freezes perfectly.

The product is also oven and dishwasher-safe.

French Onion Soup Crocks, $32.94, Amazon

The soup made of caramelized onions, broth, bread and cheese is a favorite among foodies worldwide.

But this soup, in particular, requires a little extra time during the cooking process because once the broth is done, it gets spooned into individual crocks and then placed in the oven for the cheese to melt.

These stone crocks go from oven to table with handles for easy carrying.

Utensil Stirr Auto Pan Stirrer, $36.95, Amazon

Soup requires near-constant stirring to keep it from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

And who has time to stand over a stove all day?

Just place this clever cordless device into your pot of soup and watch as it automatically rotates to ensure stick-free soup.

Lid Sid Pot Lifter, $14.90, Amazon

A pot that boils over is never fun.

Or what about when you need to release the correct amount of steam to get your soup or sauce to a sure consistency, but the lid just won’t stay where you want it?

Enter the clever little silicone guy Lid Sid — who dives right in to give you the perfect amount of venting.