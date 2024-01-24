Expand / Collapse search
Soup lover's delight: 5 gadgets on Amazon for making and serving soup

These kitchen tools — all available on Amazon — could come in handy for crafting the perfect soup recipe

By Jené Luciani Sena Fox News
What’s better on a cold winter's day than a piping hot bowl of soup? 

Whether it’s the old standby chicken noodle you prefer or something creamier and more decadent like clam chowder, soup is sensational.

Soup has been around — well, forever. It’s thought to date back centuries.

January, by the way, is National Soup Month — which celebrates the comfort food favorite. Some believe it can help soothe the symptoms of illnesses like colds and the flu. 

Chicken soup

Making a delicious soup is more than just tossing all the ingredients together in a pot and letting it simmer. You need the right combination of spices, flavor and consistency — and the right products. Check out the five smart household items from Amazon suggested below.  (iStock)

Making a delicious soup is more than just tossing all the ingredients together in a pot and letting it simmer, of course.

Soup certainly takes time and effort. 

So before you say, "Bon appetit," check out these five Amazon gadgets you might consider adding to your cart for making and serving soup.

Fatsoff Soup Scoop Fat Skimmer, $12, Amazon

fatsoff soup scoop

This handy tool allows you to trap fat that may be lurking in your pot of soup or stew. It allows you to effortlessly skim the fat from your soup.  (Amazon.com)

If you want to skimp on calories but not flavor, you need this genius Fatsoff Soup Scoop Skimmer.

It effortlessly skims the fat from your soup, removing unwanted calories in seconds. 

Souper Cubes, $19.95, Amazon  

souper cubes Amazon

If you're into meal prepping or would like to save leftovers in the freezer, this cube tray may be the right buy for you. (Amazon.com)

Soup can also be a healthy option for people who meal prep — but it can be challenging to freeze and reheat. 

But not with these clever silicone Souper Cubes.

The item has compartments for the perfect portion and freezes perfectly. 

The product is also oven and dishwasher-safe.

French Onion Soup Crocks, $32.94, Amazon 

french onion soup bowls

These French Onion Soup Crocks provide restaurant presentations for those serving this classic soup dish. (Amazon.com)

The soup made of caramelized onions, broth, bread and cheese is a favorite among foodies worldwide. 

But this soup, in particular, requires a little extra time during the cooking process because once the broth is done, it gets spooned into individual crocks and then placed in the oven for the cheese to melt. 

These stone crocks go from oven to table with handles for easy carrying. 

Utensil Stirr Auto Pan Stirrer, $36.95, Amazon

automatic pot stirrer

This auto pan stirrer may be the perfect kitchen assistant as it rotates and stirs soup for you. (Amazon.com)

Soup requires near-constant stirring to keep it from sticking to the bottom of the pot. 

And who has time to stand over a stove all day? 

Just place this clever cordless device into your pot of soup and watch as it automatically rotates to ensure stick-free soup.

Lid Sid Pot Lifter, $14.90, Amazon 

lip sid amazon

The Lid Sid hangs off the edge of your pot to allow the right amount of steam out while your soup simmers on the stove. (Amazon.com)

A pot that boils over is never fun. 

Or what about when you need to release the correct amount of steam to get your soup or sauce to a sure consistency, but the lid just won’t stay where you want it?

Enter the clever little silicone guy Lid Sid — who dives right in to give you the perfect amount of venting.

Jené Luciani Sena is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 