Wedding day includes McDonald's drive-thru for low-frills couple

A happy couple gave up the idea of having a big, pricey wedding and instead celebrated their "dream wedding" for less than $600.

Identified only as Ellie, 26, and Alex, 27, the couple from the U.K. said the original plans for their wedding day would have cost them about £8,000 – a little over $10,000 in the United States.

Instead, they learned they could get married at the local registry's office for a little over $70 without the "pressure of impressing guests," Ellie said, as news agency Jam Press reported.

Ellie wore a white gown that cost about $300, while Alex was clad in a suit costing $188.

Instead of the thousands of dollars they'd planned to spend, they only spent about $574 on their June 2024 wedding, they said.

Rather than having a traditional catered wedding, the lovebirds went to a McDonald's drive-thru and grabbed some cheeseburgers and sodas.

"We couldn't justify spending £20,000 to £30,000 on one day," Ellie told Jam Press.

"I just wanted to get married."

While her husband "would have preferred a big wedding," for Ellie, "that's my idea of hell," she said.

Other venues the pair looked at would have cost a ton of money — "and our guests would have had to book rooms on top of that," she said.

The couple's families also helped defray some of the costs of their event. Ellie's mother gave her a bouquet, while her friend did her hair, the bride told Jam Press.

"It was so good," she said. "When my friend was doing my hair, she was asking if I was nervous – and I wasn't at all."

Following their wedding, they held a small reception for 20 family members and friends, with their parents paying a little more than $600 for the office venue, a buffet and DJ.

They also saved on the cost of photography by having Alex's brother take the photos.

Guests were given disposable cameras to take their own pictures during the reception.

Rather than spend money on their wedding, Ellie and Alex are looking forward to purchasing a home, taking care of their children and going on a "nice honeymoon."

"We thought if we didn't just do it then we never would, so we got married in a registry office with my mom and Alex's brother," the bride said.

The low-frills wedding was an "amazing day," Ellie said, and she said she does not have any regrets.

"It's an amazing thing to celebrate, but people should just do it [the way] they want it," she said.

After their wedding, the two spent a "mini-moon" in Paris and will be going to Dubai in May, the couple told Jam Press.