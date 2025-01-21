Expand / Collapse search
Fast Food

Fast food value meals from Burger King include $5, $7 mix-and-match offers

Coming soon are '$1 cheeseburger week,' 1 cent Croissan'wich deals for rewards program members

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
Burger King is rolling out some royal money-savings deals to its fast-food customers.

The restaurant chain recently announced new $5 Duos and $7 Trios menu offerings.

Burger King customers can choose two select menu items for $5 or three items for $7.

Customers can choose two or three menu items between the Whopper Junior, the Original Chicken Sandwich, a bacon cheeseburger, medium fries, eight-piece Chicken Fries and a medium soft drink.

These deals are available now through the spring.

The six mix-and-match menu items are shown for Burger King's $5 Duos and $7 Trios.

Burger King's $5 Duos and $7 Trios gives customers the choice of pairing the Whopper Junior, the Original Chicken Sandwich, a bacon cheeseburger, medium fries, eight-piece Chicken Fries and a medium soft drink. (Burger King)

"For more than 70 years, Burger King has prided itself on providing delicious, quality food for a great value," a Burger King spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"As the New Year gets underway and consumers are looking for great food at a fair price, we want to provide guests with options like the new $5 Duos and $7 Trios as the perfect way to enjoy a quality meal their way."

Burger King, whose corporate headquarters are in Miami, is also offering its rewards program members ways to save with a "$1 cheeseburger week" promotion and a 1-cent Croissan'wich deal.

From Jan. 27 through Feb. 2, Royal Perks members will be able to order a classic cheeseburger for $1 through the Burger King app.

A Burger King cheeseburger is displayed.

The classic cheeseburger will be available to Burger King's Royal Perks members for $1 from Jan. 27 through Feb. 2. (Burger King)

Then, in honor of National Croissant Day on Jan. 30, Royal Perks members can order the Burger King Croissan'wich for a penny with any purchase of $1 or more.

"We're always looking for ways to reward our Royal Perks members with exclusive deals, and our $1 cheeseburger week and National Croissant Day offers are even more examples of how Burger King is always looking to bring incredible value to guests in different and unexpected ways throughout the year," the Burger King spokesperson said.

The deals are available nationwide, except in Alaska, Hawaii and U.S. territories.

A Burger King Croissan'wich is displayed.

The Burger King Croissan'wich will cost a penny for Royal Perks members on National Croissant Day. (Burger King)

Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc., announced last week that it was purchasing its largest U.S. franchisee, Carrols Restaurant Group, for $1 billion.

The move comes as part of Burger King's "Reclaim the Flame" plan.

It's a program to move away from franchisees as part of a strategy to revamp the Burger King brand in America, refurbish restaurant locations and draw a younger crowd, FOX Business reported. 

