Kellogg's cereal company is the largest cereal distributor in the United States with its origins dating back to the late 19th century.

Corn flakes were Kellogg's company's first product that made them the king of cereal and a huge player in the American breakfast market. Will and John Kellogg created the product together in order to create a digestible yet affordable breakfast meal for middle Americans. During this period, many Americans had digestible issues due to the limited number of dietary options for middle-class Americans.

Together the Kellogg brothers promoted their new product as a "nutritious and healthful" breakfast option, but a disagreement over whether a small detail led to them splitting apart and the creation of the Kellogg cereal company.

Why was Corn Flakes invented?

John Kellogg, and his brother, Will, invented corn flakes for patients at the Battle Creek Sanitarium in 1894. The patients enjoyed the cereal, and two years later, a patent for the recipe was granted in 1996. The two brothers eventually went their separate ways after disagreeing over whether to add sugar to the cereal.

By the 20th century, Kellogg's Cereal Company cereal was marketed for its daily health benefits and as an easily digestible meal. They also emphasize the sweet flavor of the flakes and their "dainty crispness." During this time, indigestion was a big concern for Americans with sensitive stomachs, especially because morning dining options were limited.

Moreover, the cereal was also invented to align with the dietary restrictions of the Seventh Day Adventist church attended by the Kellogg family.

Are corn flakes good for you?

Corn flakes were created as a healthy and easily digestible cereal that would appeal to a broad demographic of Americans. However, corn flakes like any other cereal are low in fiber even when eaten with low-fat milk, so they are not the healthiest option for a balanced breakfast. If you do eat cornflakes the healthiest option would be to combine them with a piece of fruit or snack.

What is in corn flakes?

Kellogg's is suitable for vegans due to the ingredients that make up the golden flakes which are sugar, salt, barley malt extract, and vitamin E. Approximately 90% of the context is made out of corn.

A major point of disagreement between the Kellogg brothers was over the inclusion of sugar in the product because John did not want any traces of sugar in corn flakes while his brother Will believed it would attract more customers.