Costco fans erupt after beloved food court item replaced by high-calorie newcomer

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Costco’s new chicken tenders are gaining attention online — but shoppers aren’t exactly sold.

A TikTok video showing the oversized tenders has racked up thousands of views, with users reacting to both the portion size and calorie count. The video, filmed at a Costco location in Schaumburg, Illinois, shows a five-piece order priced at $6.99.

The item has appeared at select Costco locations across the U.S., with some customers noting it may be replacing the calzone at certain stores.

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It is unclear how widely the tenders are available or whether Costco plans a nationwide rollout.

Chicken tenders are not entirely new to Costco, however. The item has been available at some international locations, including Canada and Australia, in recent years, food-focused publication TastingTable reported.

The meal includes several large chicken tenders served with dipping sauce, quickly drawing buzz across social media as customers share photos.

The reaction online, however, has been mixed.

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Some shoppers questioned what the tenders might be replacing.

"What did they get rid of? The calzone?" one user asked.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Costco for comment.

Others focused less on the menu change and more on the calorie count.

The TikTok video shows the tenders total 1,640 calories, prompting strong reactions from viewers and questions about how the number could be so high.

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Some shoppers speculated the dipping sauce may be responsible for a large portion of the calories.

Still, not everyone was critical.

"Those look amazing," one user wrote, while others said they were eager to try the item if it expands to more locations.

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Fox News Digital previously reported that Costco recently reintroduced churros in a new format, though the change drew mixed reactions from shoppers.

Instead of the traditional full-size pastry, the retailer rolled out a caramel churro sundae topped with smaller churro pieces.

Some longtime customers expressed disappointment, saying they preferred the original version that had been a staple for years.

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Others welcomed the update, noting that Costco frequently rotates items on its food court menu depending on demand and availability.

Deirdre Bardolf of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.