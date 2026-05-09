Old-school soda went from being a top brand to nearly unfindable

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A lemon-lime soda that was once a mainstay on shelves across the country is now a hard-to-find specialty item that commands a cult following.

A decade before 7UP was released, Bubble Up debuted in 1919. The citrusy soft drink has stood the test of time as fans go out of their way for its more natural ingredients and throwback packaging that includes glass bottles.

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Known for its "kiss of lemon, kiss of lime" slogan, Bubble Up was distributed by the Coca-Cola bottler network before Sprite came along.

There were some hiccups for Bubble Up along the way, however. The company changed ownership several times, struggled with distribution and fell into bankruptcy.

The makers of Dad's Root Beer acquired the company in 2007 and produces Bubble Up in limited quantities today.

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Bubble Up has a more natural taste than many of its competitors because it’s made with pure cane sugar and lemon and lime oils, rather than high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors, The Tasting Table reported.

"I love Bubble Up," wrote one reviewer on BeveragesDirect.com. "Been drinking it since the early 1950s. My drink."

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"Best lemon-lime drink to date," wrote another. "No aftertaste as in 7UP plus the cane sugar is the key."

"As wonderful tasting as I remember from my childhood," reads another review.

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The premium soda – which can fetch up to $3.49 for a single 12-ounce bottle – is available at some grocery stores, including Albertsons, online through Amazon and at specialty soda shops.