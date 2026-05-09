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Soft Drinks

Old-school soda went from being a top brand to nearly unfindable

Bubble Up debuted in 1919 with its 'kiss of lemon, kiss of lime' and fans still seek it out today

By Teresa Mull Fox News
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Man's soda is stolen by young toddler Video

Man's soda is stolen by young toddler

A 20-month-old boy in New Mexico is shown sneaking a sip of his dad's soda, strategically waiting until his father was out of the room to make his move. But his mom was there to catch him in the act.

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A lemon-lime soda that was once a mainstay on shelves across the country is now a hard-to-find specialty item that commands a cult following.

A decade before 7UP was released, Bubble Up debuted in 1919. The citrusy soft drink has stood the test of time as fans go out of their way for its more natural ingredients and throwback packaging that includes glass bottles.

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Known for its "kiss of lemon, kiss of lime" slogan, Bubble Up was distributed by the Coca-Cola bottler network before Sprite came along.

A variety of sodas are displayed at a grocery store.

Bubble Up has distinguished itself from other soda brands by offering more natural ingredients and nostalgic packaging. (iStock)

There were some hiccups for Bubble Up along the way, however. The company changed ownership several times, struggled with distribution and fell into bankruptcy.

The makers of Dad's Root Beer acquired the company in 2007 and produces Bubble Up in limited quantities today.

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Bubble Up has a more natural taste than many of its competitors because it’s made with pure cane sugar and lemon and lime oils, rather than high-fructose corn syrup and artificial flavors, The Tasting Table reported.

A man pushes a shopping cart in a grocery store in front of a selection of soft drinks.

Fans of Bubble Up acquire the beloved soda at select grocery stores and online. (iStock)

"I love Bubble Up," wrote one reviewer on BeveragesDirect.com. "Been drinking it since the early 1950s. My drink."

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"Best lemon-lime drink to date," wrote another. "No aftertaste as in 7UP plus the cane sugar is the key."

Cases of 7-Up soda stacked inside a Costco Wholesale store in San Diego.

Bubble Up paved the way for other lemon-lime sodas, such as 7UP, which hit store shelves 10 years later. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

"As wonderful tasting as I remember from my childhood," reads another review.

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The premium soda – which can fetch up to $3.49 for a single 12-ounce bottle – is available at some grocery stores, including Albertsons, online through Amazon and at specialty soda shops.

Teresa Mull is a freelance writer with the Lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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